'Popcorn salad' recipe by Food Network's Molly Yeh divides Twitter

Forget M&M’s – would you like some mayo with your popcorn?

Social media commenters are playing food critic with a resurfaced recipe for a snap pea salad with popcorn, both savoring and slamming the divisive dish.

Cookbook author Molly Yeh hosts "Girl Meets Farm" on Food Network, and got Twitter talking this week for her crunchy snap pea popcorn salad recipe. The official instructions advise home chefs to mix white cheddar popcorn with a fresh salad of snap peas, carrots and chopped celery, topped with a dressing of mayo, sour cream, cider vinegar, sugar, Dijon mustard and shallot.

Garnished with celery leaves and watercress, the salad is then ready to serve.

In the full Food Network clip, Yeh hyped up the salad as "a riff on an iconic Midwestern dish" and said it could be eaten with a spoon.

"See, it looks like you're going to get a salad, but you look underneath, and you get a pile of popcorn!" the blogger said in the shot. "That is my kind of salad!"

Though Food Network released the recipe back in February, it sent Twitter into a tizzy over the weekend.

"What the hell is this [?]" sports radio host Cody Tapp asked Sunday, sharing Yeh’s Food Network tutorial for the salad, in a clip since viewed over three million times.

In an unofficial food critique, opinions varied as to whether or not the salad left a bad taste in people’s mouths.

One Twitter user likened the suspicious salad to "popcorn violence," while others said they're be excited to try the crunchy creation.

"This is a rough part of Flavortown. Lock your doors," one joked.