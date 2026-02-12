Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's McNugget Caviar sells out in minutes as content creator calls combo 'ridiculous, but it works'

Valentine's-themed promotion falls short after website crashes, then announces unlikely pairing sold out

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Content creator throws wild birthday bash pairing McDonald's with caviar Video

Content creator throws wild birthday bash pairing McDonald's with caviar

McDonald's McNugget Caviar kit has a "balanced" taste with salty, crispy and creamy flavors, according to content creator Samiya Jakubowicz, who tested the combination.

America's favorite fast-food chain recently began offering a free, indulgent item for Valentine's Day, but many regular customers won't get a taste.

McDonald's was giving away McNugget Caviar kits — featuring premium sturgeon caviar and crème fraîche — on a designated website starting Feb. 10.

However, minutes after the item was available to order for free, the website crashed and then stated that all kits had been claimed.

"Unfortunately, our McNugget Caviar was everyone's Valentine this year, and has flown off the shelves," a message on the website reads.

"PLEASE, PLEASE, I NEED MCNUGGET CAVIAR, WHAT IS THIS," an X user wrote shortly after the site crashed.

Split images of mcnuggets with caviar

McDonald's launched limited McNugget Caviar kits on Feb. 10, sending social media into a frenzy within minutes. (Samiya Jakubowicz/@socialsami)

"The McNugget caviar site crashed and when it came back was sold out?" another commenter wrote a minute later.

Someone else wrote shortly thereafter that McDonald's should give "reparations for the site crashing."

The buzz has inspired many content creators — and McDonald's fans — to try it.

McDonald's declined to provide Fox News Digital with the limited number of kits it gave away.

But the buzz has inspired many content creators — and McDonald's fans — to try it.

The combination of all the ingredients is "actually balanced," said Samiya Jakubowicz, a Las Vegas-based content creator who posts under the handle @socialsami.

Jakubowicz, who was gifted a box by McDonald's, told Fox News Digital that the main flavor profiles are salty, crispy and creamy — with the caviar bringing "salt and texture."

Split image of mcnuggets, Samiya eating

Content creator Samiya Jakubowicz said the McNugget provides a nostalgic crunch, while the caviar delivers a briny pop. (Samiya Jakubowicz/@socialsami)

"The McNugget gives you that nostalgic crunch, and then the caviar pops with that briny, ocean hit," she said.

"It's indulgent but playful — like, you know, this is ridiculous, but it works."

Jakubowicz invited friends to try out the caviar and crème fraîche on other McDonald's products, like cheeseburgers and Filet-o-Fish sandwiches.

She even recommends adding McDonald's sweet and sour sauce, saying she "hopes, before anyone judges, you try it."

"If you're someone who loves a little novelty moment, it’s worth trying once, just for the experience."

She also tried the caviar and crème fraîche on McDonald's french fries, which she described as "savory and umami."

"The fries soak up the crème fraîche [and] the caviar adds that little pop," she said.

McDonald's isn't the only place to serve this combination. Jakubowicz said she's seen many restaurants offer the chicken tenders-and-caviar pairing.

A customer grabs a McDonald's drive-thru bag from an employee.

McDonald's described the offering as a premium product available free of charge while supplies lasted. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

If you get the chance to try it, Jakubowicz said, go for it.

"If you're someone who loves a little novelty moment, it's worth trying once, just for the experience," she said.

"It's fun and it's extra."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

