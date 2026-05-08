Beet demand explodes as Americans chase health benefits in superfood boom

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Beets are no longer just a niche health food — they're becoming a mainstream staple as demand rises across farms, restaurants and supplements, reflecting a broader shift in how Americans eat.

The red, purple or sometimes gold root vegetable — not to be confused with its white cousin, the sugar beet — is low-calorie and packed with nutrients and compounds linked to benefits, ranging from brain health to athletic performance.

Several studies suggest beets may help lower blood pressure, increase blood flow and protect arteries.

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"That's in large part because beets are naturally rich in nitrates, a compound that our bodies convert to nitric oxide, a potent vasodilator that relaxes and widens blood vessels," as The Washington Post recently noted.

"Beets are also high in fiber, vitamins and other plant compounds that reduce inflammation and promote metabolic health."

More recently, demand for beet supplements — including capsules, powders, gummies and juice shots — has surged.

Some health experts note, however, that these forms may provide less fiber and fewer benefits than eating the whole vegetable.

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"Beet acreage has more than doubled since the 2007 census," according to a 2025 Penn State Extension report.

Dedicated beet farming now spans 17,013 acres across 7,543 operations nationwide.

Beets are also appearing more frequently on restaurant menus and in diet-tracking apps.

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"Beets have definitely become more prominent on menus in recent years," Robert Mahon, managing partner of Mahon Hospitality Group in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

"They hit a sweet spot for operators. They're cost-effective, versatile and align well with the growing demand for healthier, plant-forward dishes."

Beets consistently rank among the top 10 most-searched vegetables on meal-logging apps, driven by their reputation as "nutritional overachievers" and because "users want to do more with less," said California-based Aarika Chilson, founder of the website Just Beet It.

Yet another expert told Fox News Digital there's "a deeper consumer behavior shift" driving the beet craze.

That's according to Ravi Sawhney, founder of California-based RKS Design and creator of Psycho-Aesthetics, who studies why people adopt certain products and trends.

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"Consumers are choosing foods that reinforce how they see themselves," Sawhney said. "Beets have become a signal of being health-aware, elevated and intentional, and restaurants are responding by designing menus that reflect that aspirational identity."

Mahon agreed that "it's less of a passing craze and more part of a broader move toward simple, ingredient-led cooking that still delivers on flavor and presentation."

But the earthy taste isn't for everybody.

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"A recent Mintel (2025) survey revealed that while earth-root vegetables like beets and turnips are now more commonly offered in restaurants, they are also more polarizing in terms of tasting experiences," Penn State Extension reported.

"When it comes to preferences by generations, interestingly, 49% of baby boomers (born 1946–1964) mentioned that they had tried and liked beets, while only 36% of Generation Z (born 1997-2012) had tried and liked them."

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Preferences may ultimately come down to preparation.

Beets, Mahon said, "work well across formats — salads, sides, starters — which makes them easy to integrate without overhauling a menu."