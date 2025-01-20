Make America Healthy Again: 6 foods and drink with powerful medical benefits

As the "Make America Healthy Again" movement takes shape with President Donald Trump in the White House again, many Americans are already looking for ways to improve their well-being through the foods they eat.

Fox News Digital spoke with two nutritionists and a doctor to discuss how incorporating certain foods into a person's diet can promote a healthy lifestyle and offer some medicinal benefits as well.

Here are five foods and one beverage that experts recommend you eat and drink.

1. Berries

Numerous studies have found that the nutrients in berries can prevent disease.

A new study led by Washington State University researchers found that elderberry juice could be a tool for weight management and improving metabolic health.

Carrie Lupoli, a Connecticut-based nutritionist and behavior specialist, told Fox News Digital that the elderberry is one of her favorites.

"I think it's one that there's not enough options out there for us with the unbelievable benefits," said Lupoli. "There are elderberry supplements out there, but they're often filled with a lot of garbage. But the elderberry itself is an incredible immunity buster."

Dr. Blake Livingood, a chiropractor and doctor of natural medicine in North Carolina, told Fox News Digital that berries are great antioxidants that can help lower sugars, especially fructose, in the liver.

Berries are great antioxidants that can help lower sugars.

"Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries that most people can get their hands on — those antioxidants can help actually cleanse the filters like the liver," Livingood said, and help control blood sugar levels.

"That helps the liver, helps the heart — which ultimately makes an impact on blood pressure and cholesterol."

Keri Glassman, a registered dietitian and nutritionist based in New York City and founder of Nutritious Life, said berries are also a powerful tool to fight inflammation.

"We know that we need to eat anti-inflammatory foods, so we have less inflammation in the body," Glassman told Fox News Digital. "Inflammation, we know, is linked to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, even just [the] wrinkling of our skin."

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Vegetables are recommended as part of a balanced diet, but some are better for us than others.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts are "very underrated," Livingood said.

"They contain sulfur compounds and really help to support balancing hormones," Livingood said.

Cruciferous vegetables "can make a really big impact" on those with cancer concerns, Livingood said, citing research showing that women who ate greater amounts had a lower risk of breast cancer and men who ate more had a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

"If you can go with any leafy green vegetable, you are going to get more calcium than you will in milk," Lupoli added. "And that's not how we should be getting them. So much of our calcium bone density, bone health, especially for women, is really important."

Cruciferous vegetables also have sulforaphane, which helps with detoxification, Glassman said.

3. Fatty fish

Fish like salmon and sardines are rich in necessary Omega-3 fatty acids, which can't be produced by the body.

"I want everyone to have salmon," Lupoli told Fox News Digital.

Salmon has "healthy fats" that help the heart, she said.

Glassman agreed, saying Omega-3 fatty acids are "super important" for supporting overall heart health.

Livingood said the standard American diet has lots of Omega-6s and not enough Omega-3s — so fish oils help to bridge that gap.

The smaller the fish the better, Livingood said, because it tends to have "less concentration of toxins compared to the larger fish."

He also suggested eating fish caught in the wild because "it means they're fed cleaner diets, which means you're fed a cleaner diet."

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms "bring a lot of medicinal benefits," Livingood told Fox News Digital. "There's a wide range of different ones that can be used."

Reishi is one he recommends to his patients for reducing stress or for those who struggle with sleep. He said this type of mushroom is a supplement typically found in powder form and can support the immune system.

One benefit of eating mushrooms is that they have vitamin D, "which no other produce has," Glassman said.

"Now, obviously, mushrooms aren't really produce," she said. "They're not a fruit or vegetable, but we still sort of put them in that category."

Vitamin D, Glassman said, is critical for immune health, mood and weight.

"They also have vitamin B2, which is an antioxidant that also fights free radicals," Glassman said.

Lupoli suggested looking beyond the regular shiitake or portobello mushrooms found in stores.

"I always say get a variety of them and stir-fry them," she said. "You can't go wrong."

5. Spices and herbs

Spices and herbs have health benefits that include lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation.

Cinnamon is a spice that helps mitigate blood sugar spikes, Lupoli told Fox News Digital.

She said blood sugar is "the key foundation for every single metabolic disorder," from arthritis, diabetes and dementia to autoimmune issues and fertility.

Tumeric is beneficial in helping to battle the body's inflammation, while saffron is a spice that a study showed had a "very similar effect" as Prozac on anxiety, Livingood said.

"By no means do we say to replace any type of medical advice," Livingood said.

"But it's a very interesting spice with a strong study behind it showing that it can really help with mood. And it's one that most people don't know about."

Peppermint is a natural herb that can be used to combat headaches, Lupoli said.

"Peppermint extract is better than any Advil or Tylenol for a headache," she said. "You just breathe it in, put a little on your temples and your headache will be gone in a minute."

Adaptogenic herbs are "adrenal supporters" that can help with stress, Livingood said.

6. Tea

"Tea is just really great for you in general," Glassman told Fox News Digital.

Green tea protects and reduces cell damage, she said.

"It's rich in polyphenols, the compounds that have benefits like reducing inflammation," Glassman said.

Not only that, but green tea is a good alternative to coffee because it doesn't have the same levels of caffeine and is less acidic, Lupoli said.

It's also full of antioxidants and is "very thermogenic, meaning it can stimulate the body to burn more fat," Livingood added.