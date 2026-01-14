Private chefs reveal the 5 'healthy' foods their wealthy clients usually avoid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protein bars, plant-based meats and low-fat snacks may be lining grocery store shelves — but private chefs say some foods marketed as "healthy" are often avoided by their wealthy clients.

Chefs and nutrition experts who work with elite athletes, entertainers and high-net-worth clients told Fox News Digital that some foods widely promoted as healthy are quietly avoided in private kitchens, with chefs saying these foods may interfere with energy, digestion or performance goals for certain clients.

"Most people are taught to eat for health optics, whereas performance- and longevity-focused people eat for biological outcomes," Richard Ingraham, a Georgia-based author and longtime personal chef to NBA legend Dwyane Wade, told Fox News Digital.

FOODS THAT AMERICANS WERE TOLD TO AVOID FOR DECADES ARE BACK UNDER TRUMP'S NEW NUTRITION RULES

"They avoid foods that interfere with clarity, energy stability, recovery or digestion — even if those foods are heavily marketed as 'healthy.'"

That philosophy reflects a shift some high-performing clients are making in how they approach nutrition. That's according to Serena Poon, a Los Angeles–based celebrity chef, certified nutritionist and longevity adviser who has worked with A-listers such as seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and actress Sofía Vergara.

"I'm seeing a meaningful shift away from foods that are marketed as 'healthy' but are still highly processed — and toward a holistic way of eating that prioritizes how food actually communicates with the body over time," Poon told Fox News Digital.

Rather than chasing trends or flashy "superfoods," wealthy clients focus on fundamentals — simple, whole foods that support steady energy, digestion and long-term health, private chefs say.

FORMER DIETITIAN SAYS HOMEGROWN FOOD HELPS FAMILY'S HEALTH AFTER CUTTING GROCERY TRIPS

Ingraham said staples in elite kitchens often include oats and bone broth, choices that may surprise those accustomed to protein bars and diet-labeled snacks.

Below are some of the foods private chefs say their clients tend to keep out of the pantry.

1. Plant-based ‘meats’

Clients are avoiding trendy foods and diets branded as healthy, including some plant-based meat alternatives, said Ingraham.

Poon said many foods marketed as healthy are heavily engineered.

COMMON KITCHEN STAPLES COULD TRANSFORM YOUR HEALTH IN UNEXPECTED WAYS, STUDIES SHOW

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that labels like 'low-fat,' 'diet' or 'high-protein' automatically make a food supportive of health," she said.

Rather, many products are stripped of their natural structure and rebuilt with additives to meet marketing claims, she noted.

2. Protein bars and packaged ‘high-protein’ foods

While protein is prioritized, Ingraham said many clients avoid packaged bars and instead opt for recognizable food sources.

Some wealthy clients view many processed, high-protein products as "junk food with good marketing," former private chef Adam Kelton recently wrote for VegOut Magazine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Some studies suggest protein powders may be absorbed more quickly than whole-food sources, but whole foods tend to release amino acids more steadily and come with other nutrients that support how the body uses protein overall.

3. Low-fat and ‘diet’ foods

Foods labeled "fat-free" or "reduced-fat" are a red flag, Ingraham said.

"Removing fat usually means adding starches and sweeteners," he said.

Kelton described a similar mindset among billionaire clients. He recalled one tech founder who said, "When they remove the fat, they add sugar and chemicals to make it taste like something. I'd rather eat less of the real thing than more of the fake thing."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Kelton said clients' fridges are filled with full-fat yogurt, whole milk and regular cheese.

4. Granola and store-bought cereals

Many wealthy clients even skip the organic, pricey granola and cereals, experts say.

"I often made protein bars and granola in-house for my clients to ensure they were getting the necessary nutrients and fiber needed to help their bodies perform at the highest level," Ingraham said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

One client told Kelton that store-bought granola products were what he described as a "dessert masquerading as breakfast."

5. Excessive smoothies and cleanses

Trendy liquid meals were rarely on the menu, Ingraham said.

Wealthy clients mostly drank water, coffee, tea and the occasional fresh-pressed juice, Kelton agreed.

For long-term wellness, consistency matters more than any single food, Poon said.

Rather than "chasing labels," she encourages people to "eat the rainbow," prioritizing naturally colorful plant foods, along with adequate fiber, clean sources of protein and healthy fats, while limiting foods with long ingredient lists.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Quick-fix health foods often lead to energy crashes, cravings and dysregulation, while whole foods promote consistency, clarity and sustained energy," she told Fox News Digital.