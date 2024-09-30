Bagels, a go-to breakfast, can be made healthier by choosing these varieties and spreads, experts say

There's arguably something comforting and satisfying about a bagel in the morning.

Not only can bagels be affordable. They are a go-to breakfast or brunch choice that can be eaten simply with cream cheese spread. They can also be loaded with smoked fish or other spreads and toppings.

Some people may steer clear of bagels because they are high in carbohydrates, but to learn more about whether bagels really can sway health goals, Fox News Digital asked registered dietitians for the best bagel varieties and what bagel toppers are the best nutritional picks.

Here's the baked-in story.

'Bagels often get a bad rep'

Can bagels be considered part of a "well-rounded" diet?

"Bagels often get a bad rep for being high in carbs, but carbs themselves aren't inherently bad," said Claire Rifkin, a registered dietitian and clinical director of Claire Rifkin Nutrition LLC in New York. "While a plain bagel is primarily a source of simple carbohydrates, pairing it with nutrient-dense toppings can balance the meal and provide more sustained energy throughout the day."

To boost its nutritional profile, Rifkin said, adding protein, healthy fats or fiber-rich ingredients can help prevent blood sugar spikes and make your breakfast more satisfying.

What are the healthiest bagel varieties?

Bagels are available in many varieties, from the basic plain to everything, garlic, rye and unique types like blueberry and cinnamon raisin. There are even gluten-free options. If you want to pick the healthiest types, here are some suggestions.

Whole wheat bagels

Most bagel shops and grocery store bakeries will offer whole wheat bagels. Rifkin said they are a source of fiber, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and keeps you full for longer.

"Fiber also supports digestion and gut motility, which can be an important factor to consider when starting your day," she explained.

Multigrain bagels

Even the name sounds healthy, as multigrain bagels are made with a mix of grains like oats, barley and flaxseeds, providing both a source of fiber and also heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, Rifkin said.

"The variety of grains adds a nutrient boost and provides a slower energy release compared to refined flour bagels," she said.

Sprouted grain bagel

These bagels may be less available to buy, but they are standouts in the bagel space.

"Sprouted grain bagels are easier to digest for many people because the sprouting process breaks down starches and makes nutrients like B vitamins and iron more bioavailable," Rifkin said, adding that they're also a great source of fiber.

Pumpernickel bagel

Pumpernickel is made from coarsely ground rye and has a lower glycemic index than regular bagels, which means it doesn't spike blood sugar as much, Rifkin said.

"The rye flour gives it a more savory flavor and is a source of nutrients like manganese and copper," she added.

What's the best bagel spread?

There are so many ways to top your bagel, and some spreads are healthier than others.

Here are some toppings to consider.

Hummus

High in fiber and a plant-based protein, hummus can be an overlooked bagel topper.

"I personally think it tastes great on a bagel and also provides heart-healthy fats from olive oil and tahini," Rifkin told Fox News Digital.

Smoked salmon

Smoked salmon is a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, Rifkin said, which support brain and heart health.

"Pairing it with a whole wheat or multigrain bagel can create a balanced breakfast option that's rich in fiber, healthy fats and protein," she said.

Avocado

Consider switching up your sourdough avocado toast with a bagel as your carb.

"Avocado is a great source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health," Rifkin said.

Plus, avocado boasts fiber and essential nutrients like potassium.

Does a bagel's size matter to your health?

When it comes to bagels, size matters, Rifkin said.

"Bagels have grown in size over the years, and what we see in many stores or bagel shops can be up to six ounces, which is much larger than a standard serving of bread," Rifkin told Fox News Digital.

"If you're grabbing a bagel that large, you might consider eating half or saving the other half for later, especially if you're pairing it with other ingredients."

What about frozen bagels?

Having frozen bagels on hand is a good strategy for a quick meal.

"Frozen bagels can be a convenient option, especially if it makes choosing a healthier bagel like whole grain or sprouted more accessible," Rifkin said.

But, she said, be mindful of the ingredients.

"It doesn't matter if it's frozen or fresh, you still want to try and avoid bagels with high amounts of added sugars," she continued.

"Fresh bagels from a bagel shop may have fewer additives and a better texture, but they tend to be larger, so portion control becomes key here."

How to game-plan a bagel breakfast

If you are a fan of bagels, you don't have to deprive yourself of eating them.

Breakfast is typically the first meal of the day, so even if you're trying to stick to a healthy eating plan, you can have a bagel, with some considerations.

"As I always tell my clients, there are no bad breakfast choices, but some are more beneficial for energy, fullness and concentration throughout the day," said Lisa Moskovitz, an author and a registered dietitian and CEO of NY Nutrition Group in New York.

"Generally, the ideal morning meal will include a combo of fiber-rich carbs, lean protein and anti-inflammatory fats. Outside of that, the sky's the limit, and you can choose foods that are accessible and enjoyable."

Moskovitz's go-to recommendations for bagel toppings and fillings include omega-3 rich tuna salad or lox, fiber and antioxidant-rich avocado layered with sliced veggies, all-natural nut (almond or peanut) butter with some fresh berries, or organic, free-range eggs and seasoning.

"All of the above offer protein, fiber and fat — the trifecta for ensuring your meal is satisfying, nutritious and offers plenty of staying power before you can eat again," she said.