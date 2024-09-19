Yogurt is a healthy snack made more nutritious with these tips from dietitians

Yogurt can be a satisfying part of a meal or a nutritious and a convenient snack to eat at your desk, after work or school, or on the go.

There are dozens of varieties and flavors of yogurts to match your preferences – and this healthy pick can be even more nutritious with some hacks.

Fox News Digital reached out to food experts for tips and tricks for making your yogurt snack healthier.

GREEK YOGURT VS. REGULAR YOGURT: IS ONE 'BETTER' FOR YOU THAN THE OTHER?

Read on for smart tips.

Why is yogurt a good snack?

Whether you like the simple flavor of vanilla yogurt or favor the sweet tang of strawberry or peach yogurt, the reliable snack is popular.

Here's why.

1. It's simple to grab and go

Whether you buy individual portioned cups or a larger container and pick your own portion, eating yogurt is an easy way to satisfy hunger.

EATING YOGURT COULD HELP PREVENT ONE COMMON DISEASE, ACCORDING TO THE FDA

2. It's a great way to get protein

Although most yogurts are a source of protein, Sara Parrish, RDN, LDN, wellness dietitian for Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, said she recommends aiming for Greek yogurt for more protein and a nutritional boost.

"This is important to promote balanced blood sugar and energy levels," she said.

3. It offers probiotics to promote gut health

This aids in your digestive health.

4. It's a good source of calcium

You can strengthen your bones by eating yogurt.

EATING ONE TYPE OF FRUIT REGULARLY COULD REDUCE DIABETES RISK IN WOMEN, STUDY SUGGESTS: 'INCREDIBLY HEALTHY'

What do the experts say are the healthiest yogurts?

Parrish told Fox News Digital that while she recommends Greek yogurt, as it is much higher in protein, it sometimes doesn't match the preference of her clients.

"Some clients do not enjoy the texture as much as more traditional yogurt, which tends to be a bit thinner and less sour," she said.

The flip side of traditional yogurt is that it can have added sugars.

So, when shopping, reading labels is important.

"Whether it's Greek or not, aim for yogurt options with less added sugars. A good goal to aim for is not more than five to eight grams of added sugar," Parrish said.

FOOD A SURPRISING ASSET TO AMERICAN LEADERS: 'THEIR INNER GAME DRIVES THE OUTER GAME'

Some brands that Parrish said she enjoys and recommends include Oikos Triple Zero, Chobani, Siggis and Too Good.

If choosing a plant-based yogurt variety, pay special attention to the added sugar content, she indicated.

"Sometimes the best bet can be choosing a plain, unsweetened option and adding your own flavors with toppings," Parrish also said.

How can you boost its nutritional value?

If you want your yogurt snack to satisfy your stomach until your next meal, below are some options.

1. Add trail mix

This healthy add-in contains dried fruit and nuts and can boost the protein and carbohydrate content of yogurt while adding a crunch and delicious flavor, according to Linzy Ziegelbaum, a registered dietitian and owner of LNZ Nutrition in Port Washington, New York.

2. Sprinkle in specific seeds

Ziegelbaum told Fox News Digital that Chia seeds, hemp seeds and ground flax seeds all add something different when it comes to nutrition.

"Sprinkling a combination of these seeds on your yogurt will add protein, fiber, iron, omega 3s, plus other vitamins and minerals," she explained.

3. Mix in cereal

Add your favorite low-sugar enriched cereal to boost your yogurt's nutritional profile.

"Many cereals are a good source of fiber, iron and many vitamins and minerals," Ziegelbaum said. "Look for cereals with less than 8 grams of sugar per serving and at least 3 grams of protein and fiber per serving."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Many cereals are a good source of fiber, iron and many vitamins and minerals," Ziegelbaum said. "Look for cereals with less than 8 grams of sugar per serving and at least 3 grams of protein and fiber per serving."

4. Swirl in fruit

Parrish, of Novant Health in North Carolina, explained that adding most fruit can boost antioxidants and fiber.

"This time of year, a fun addition is puréed pumpkin," she said. "You can buy canned pumpkin and swirl that into a vanilla or plain yogurt. I usually add a little cinnamon or pumpkin spice and some pumpkin seeds for a delicious fall-themed snack."

5. Spoon-in nut butter

Adding nut butter is a delicious way to boost healthy fats and protein, which will help make yogurt a bit more satisfying as a snack, Parrish noted.

What about after-school yogurt snacks that kids can assemble easily?

For kid-friendly options, buying the individually portioned yogurt or portioning out ahead of time works best, Parrish said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"School-aged children can come home and grab this as a healthy snack and even throw some fruit on top," she said. "If they enjoy granola, aim for options where added sugar does not exceed 5 to 8 grams per serving."

Another choice that children may like is Stonyfield Organic ZEROg Added Sugar yogurt, a dairy yogurt pouch that has zero grams of added sugar.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

These nifty yogurt pouches come in delicious flavors, like blueberry apple carrot and "banilla" (banana and vanilla), so even picky eaters can have a calcium-packed snack.