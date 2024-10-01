Canned tuna fish is protein in a pinch that can be stored in your pantry

Nonperishable items are essential during a storm, and with Hurricane Milton poised to make landfall in Florida, having canned tuna in your pantry is a smart way to diversify the home menu while riding out the storm, according to experts.

Whether you're making tuna salad sandwiches or tuna casserole, this fish is versatile and has a long shelf life.

Plus, your wholesale club membership can score you winning savings if you buy tuna in bulk.

AS HURRICANE MILTON THREATENS FLORIDA, FOOD AND DRINK ESSENTIALS FOR HUNKERING DOWN DURING THE STORM

Here's why food experts say you should have ample cans of tuna on hand to create winning meals.

Read on.

Why tuna is a top pantry pick

A can of tuna fish can be the star of a quick meal.

Here are four reasons why.

1. Tuna is an excellent source of protein

With a typical 4-ounce serving providing around 25 grams, tuna is a protein powerhouse, said Erin Palinski-Wade, a registered dietitian in Sparta, New Jersey, and the author of "Walking the Weight Off for Dummies."

FOOD AT COLLEGE GETS HIGH-TECH BOOST WITH FIRST ROBOTIC KITCHEN IN UNIVERSITY SETTING

"Because tuna is a lean protein and lower in fat and calories than many other animal proteins, it can be a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake without consuming excessive calories," she said.

2. Tuna is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, said Palinski-Wade, can help benefit overall health while reducing chronic inflammation. Plus, tuna can boost cognitive health.

"Research has also found that omega-3 fatty acids can benefit brain health and may fight against depression," she indicated.

3. Tuna is affordable and versatile

Because of its long shelf-life, tuna can make a great option for adding lean protein to meals all year long, nutritionists say.

LEAN, MEAN PROTEIN: HOW MUCH SHOULD YOU BE EATING? NUTRITIONIST REVEALS ANSWERS

"As a canned option, it has a lower price point per ounce than fresh fish and will last longer, helping to reduce food waste," Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

4. Tuna boasts other vital nutrients

The fish provides nutrients such as vitamin D, selenium and B vitamins, which contribute to essential bodily functions such as immune support and energy metabolism, she said.

How do canned varieties differ?

Canned tunas provide different benefits, depending on personal preferences and health goals.

"Oil-packed tuna generally has a richer flavor and can be softer in texture, yet the trade-off is a higher calorie content," Palinski-Wade said.

THESE 6 'HEALTHY' FOODS WON'T HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT, NUTRITIONIST WARNS

To that point, water-packed tuna is lower in calories and generally has a slight edge when it comes to omega-3 content, she said.

Albacore (white) tuna has a milder taste and higher omega-3 content — however, it contains more mercury.

Light tuna has lower mercury content but a stronger flavor, said Palinski-Wade.

What about pouched tuna?

Pouched tuna does have a higher price point, but the trade-off is an added convenience.

BOSTON RESTAURANT SERVES $10,000 LOBSTER ROLL, HELPING LOVERS POP THE QUESTION

"Pouches have a long shelf-life, just like canned varieties, but they do not need to be drained," Palinski-Wade said. "This allows them to be 'ready to eat' and easily added into salads, sandwiches or even eaten straight from the pound when you are on-the-go."

These can make ideal snack or lunch options for school or home, especially since many are already seasoned and flavored.

For example, Safe Catch offers pouches with seasoned varieties like garlic herb and citrus pepper.

"However, if these do not work for your budget, canned varieties are just as beneficial," said Palinski-Wade.

What are favorite recipe ideas?

There are many ways to enjoy canned tuna.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Palinski-Wade said she adds it on top of salads or mixes canned tuna with mashed avocado, chopped celery and onions and spreads it onto whole grain bread for an easy sandwich.

Tuna can be mixed in a casserole with noodles, cream soup and vegetables, or used in a cold pasta salad mixed with chopped vegetables and a vinaigrette sauce, she said.

She also recommended mixing tuna with breadcrumbs and spices to form it into a patty for an easy "tuna burger."

Julie Lopez, a registered dietitian with Virtual Teaching Kitchen in Succasunna, New Jersey, agreed that canned tuna is a quick and easy option, especially for those who shy away from cooking raw fish.

"Canned fish like canned tuna is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to get seafood into your diet," she said.

"Nutrition guidelines recommend eating seafood at least twice a week. Canned, tinned and pouched seafood is a perfect way to get at least one of these servings into a quick and easy meal or snack."

"Pregnant women should use caution when eating tuna and discuss an acceptable portion size and frequency with their physician."

For those who want to boost the flavor in tuna-inspired meals, Lopez said she favors the oil-packed variety.

"Tuna packed in oil has a richer, more pronounced flavor due to the oil, which can add a subtle taste depending on the type of oil used," Lopez said. "Oil-packed tuna is best used for dishes like salads, antipasti and pasta, where the oil can also enhance the dressing or sauce."

She also said tuna packed in water has a "more straightforward tuna flavor" and that water-packed tuna is ideal for "more traditional applications like tuna salad and casseroles."

Pregnant women should monitor their tuna intake

"General guidelines recommend that pregnant women limit their intake of canned light tuna to two to three servings per week and limit albacore tuna to one serving per week," registered dietitian Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said consulting with a health care provider is the best course of action.

"Because canned tuna may contain varying levels of mercury, pregnant women should use caution when eating tuna and discuss an acceptable portion size and frequency with their physician," Palinski-Wade said.

Also worth knowing: Since tuna eat other small fish that may already be contaminated with mercury, the metal may collect and concentrate in tuna, Healthline pointed out. So tuna tends to be higher in mercury than other types of fish like salmon or tilapia.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

How much mercury is present depends on the type of tuna, the same source noted. In general, larger varieties of tuna, such as bigeye and albacore, tend to be higher in mercury, it said — while, "on the other hand, smaller tuna fish, like light tuna and skipjack, are lower in mercury."