Chicago-style hot dog, 'integral' to Windy City, is served with tomato, not ketchup

New York has pizza. New England has lobster rolls. Texas has brisket.

In Chicago, it's the hot dog.

As the Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday in Chicago, Fox News Digital took a look at the history of this regional food favorite.

"Chicago-style hot dogs are an integral part of the Windy City's iconic culinary landscape," a representative from the restaurant chain Portillo's told Fox News Digital in an email.

Portillo's is an Illinois-based chain that's served Chicago-style hot dogs for over 60 years.

But the story of the Chicago-style hot dog, its unique variety of toppings – and notable lack of another condiment – goes back even further, the website for hot dog company Vienna Beef claims.

Vienna Beef is based in Chicago and has sold hot dogs since 1893, it said.

"The 'Chicago style' got its start from street cart hot dog vendors during the hard times of the Great Depression," the website said.

At the time, hot dog vendors sold their sausages for only a nickel, according to Vienna Beef – a bargain, even in that era.

The "bounty of condiments" piled on top of the hot dog, coupled with its cheap price tag, made the Chicago-style hot dog extremely popular among the cash-strapped population.

It is said that a Chicago-style hot dog is "dragged through the garden" with its many toppings, noted Vienna Beef's website.

A Chicago-style dog has "yellow mustard, neon green relish, chopped onion, fresh tomato slices, celery salt, pickle spear and sport peppers – all piled on a freshly steamed poppyseed bun," Portillo's said.

The correct assembly order for a Chicago dog is to first steam the hot dog, then the bun, before splitting open the bun and inserting the hot dog, according to Vienna Beef.

Next, yellow mustard is drizzled onto the hot dogs, followed by relish, onion, tomato (on the side, not on top), two sport peppers (on the side opposite the tomato) and a pickle spear.

Finally, the entire creation is dusted with celery salt, according to Vienna Beef.

One common but controversial hot dog topping is nowhere to be found on a Chicago-style hot dog: ketchup.

"No need," Portillo's told Fox News Digital.

"The tomato does the trick."