Boston restaurant serves $10,000 lobster roll, helping lovers pop the question

A Boston restaurant serving a one-of-a-kind lobster roll wants to help couples take the next step.

Pauli's North End restaurant is offering a massive lobster roll paired with an engagement ring in celebration of National Lobster Day on Sept. 25.

The "USS Lobsitution" contains 28 ounces of fresh knuckle and claw lobster meat paired with a certified 1-5/8 carat round-cut diamond halo ring. It is priced at $10,000.

CHICAGO RESTAURANT SERVING 'MOST EXPENSIVE MARTINI IN US' PRICED AT $13K

The roll can be purchased without the ring for just under $100.

Restaurant owner Paul Barker told Fox News Digital he has seen lots of interest in the special offer so far.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We've always had a good time creating these types of promotions, and the idea of filling the restaurant with friends and family and popping the question is the most Boston way ever," Barker said.

"Seems like a fun idea."

The holiday season between November and February is the most popular time to get engaged, according to multiple wedding-related publications.

Pauli's will make the proposal extra special by closing down the restaurant for friends and family of the couple.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The crustaceans are sourced fresh from Maine, the largest lobster-producing state.

Commercial Maine landings brought in 93,734,116 pounds of lobster with total catches valued at $464,371,720, according to a state government site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pauli's also offers a 7-ounce lobster roll for $26.99 and a 14-ounce lobster sub for $49.99.