Boston restaurant serves $10,000 lobster roll, helping lovers pop the question

'USS Lobsitution' comes with round-cut diamond ring

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Maine lobster fisherman describes industry sustainability practices Video

Maine lobster fisherman describes industry sustainability practices

Maine lobster fisherman Sadie Samuels, speaking about her profession, told Fox News Digital why she believes her industry has remained "strong for so many years."

A Boston restaurant serving a one-of-a-kind lobster roll wants to help couples take the next step.

Pauli's North End restaurant is offering a massive lobster roll paired with an engagement ring in celebration of National Lobster Day on Sept. 25.

The "USS Lobsitution" contains 28 ounces of fresh knuckle and claw lobster meat paired with a certified 1-5/8 carat round-cut diamond halo ring. It is priced at $10,000.

CHICAGO RESTAURANT SERVING 'MOST EXPENSIVE MARTINI IN US' PRICED AT $13K

The roll can be purchased without the ring for just under $100.

engagment lobster roll

Pauli's North End restaurant is offering a massive engagement lobster roll for $10,000. It includes a 1-5/8 carat round-cut diamond halo ring. (Pauli's North End)

Restaurant owner Paul Barker told Fox News Digital he has seen lots of interest in the special offer so far.

"We've always had a good time creating these types of promotions, and the idea of filling the restaurant with friends and family and popping the question is the most Boston way ever," Barker said. 

"Seems like a fun idea."

paulis north end lobster roll

"The idea of filling the restaurant with friends and family and popping the question is the most Boston way ever," restaurant owner Paul Barker told Fox News Digital. (Jesse Dufault Photo & Film/@Buns&Bites Laura Afonso)

The holiday season between November and February is the most popular time to get engaged, according to multiple wedding-related publications.

Pauli's will make the proposal extra special by closing down the restaurant for friends and family of the couple.

The crustaceans are sourced fresh from Maine, the largest lobster-producing state.

LOBSTER ROLL

Pauli's will shut down the restaurant, opening up the venue for friends and family of the engaged couple. (Pauli's North End, Jesse Dufault Photo & Film/@Buns&Bites Laura Afonso)

Commercial Maine landings brought in 93,734,116 pounds of lobster with total catches valued at $464,371,720, according to a state government site.

Pauli's also offers a 7-ounce lobster roll for $26.99 and a 14-ounce lobster sub for $49.99.