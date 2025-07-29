Restaurant shuts down after chef insults TikTok influencer, prompting outrage: 'Still shaking'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A San Francisco restaurant recently closed its doors after an influencer shared a viral encounter she had with the restaurant's chef.

The eatery, Kis Café, closed down last week, according to its own Instagram post. A TikTok creator named Karla — who doesn't share her last name but goes by the handle @itskarlabb — alleged that the restaurant's chef, Luke Sung, belittled her during an interaction.

"I'm still shaking and I feel so frazzled, but I just left a restaurant collaboration crying," the creator said in the viral video, which has racked up some 22 million views to date.

Since the video went viral, Karla's follower count shot up to over 400,000 – but before, she said, she only had 15,000.

During a collaboration with the restaurant, Karla said Sung – who also co-owns Kis Café – approached her and asked who she was.

When he pulled up her account, the chef allegedly scoffed at Karla's perceived lack of influence.

"This guy pulls up my TikTok and says that I have 15,000 followers," Karla recounted in the video. "He was saying that I have too [few] followers and that this was a mistake."

"It seemed like he was insinuating that my followers would not be able to afford to eat at this restaurant."

"He goes on to say that my audience and my followers are not the kind of people that are going to be at his restaurant," she continued.

Sung also allegedly asked Karla if she knew who he was and bragged that his daughter had 600,000 followers on social media.

In response, Karla said she "turned red" and left the restaurant.

Her video prompted outrage, with tens of thousands of users directing criticism at Kis Café.

"Well, he was right about one thing: Your followers are not going to be eating at his restaurant," one user said.

Another wrote, "I can't believe follower counts are the new currency for respect. Like, we're human beings."

While announcing its closure on Instagram, the Kis Café called Sung's behavior "unacceptable."

"That behavior does not reflect the remainder of our team. We want to create a space that's welcoming and respectful to everyone," the post said.

"In this instance, we failed to do so."

It went on, "We are closing soon and restructuring after these events. In the meantime, we hope to still be able to sustain the livelihoods of our team members and their families."

Sung also shared a statement on the Kis Café Instagram page, writing that it was "important" to apologize and step away from the business.

"I was condescending, hurtful and intimidating."

"Karla – I am truly sorry for my actions towards you," Sung wrote.

He went on, "You did not deserve to be made to feel less than or unimportant. Nobody does. Regardless, I thank you for teaching me a valuable lesson in kindness and respect. There are no excuses to be made."

Sung added that his behavior "should not be a reflection on anyone else who works there, or anyone who is related to me."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sung, Kis Café, and Karla for additional comment.