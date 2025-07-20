Buffets are busier than ever in popular tourist town: Here's how to beat the wait

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As summer travel to Las Vegas booms, many visitors are lining up to indulge in the city's famed buffets.

From the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace to the Buffet at Wynn, crowds pack the lines at Sin City's top smorgasbords – making it difficult to get in.

TikTok user Dave O. Shepardson, based in Las Vegas, told Fox News Digital he's personally dealt with the inconvenience of the waits. He recently posted a video of a lengthy line outside the MGM Grand Buffet. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"The lines can be overwhelming," he said.

For exhausted tourists, the lines may be daunting – but there are ways to fight them.

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, a Las Vegas-based publicist, emphasized that the buffets appeal to many – and revealed what to do about them.

"Las Vegas buffets are practically an institution," she said.

"They're big, bold and a huge draw for visitors, but that also means serious lines at the most popular ones, like Bacchanal at Caesars, the Buffet at Wynn or Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan."

Her top tip for tourists is to plan ahead, just as the locals do.

"Because of the attraction, some buffets now take online reservations, which is the easiest way to lock in your spot and avoid the peak-hour chaos," Dadas-Kraper said.

"Always arrive early. If the dinner rush starts at 6 p.m., then plan to be there by 4:30 or 5 p.m. This is a sure way, most times, to walk right in."

Tourists may also want to consider trying weekday lunch buffets, Dadas-Kraper said.

"They're cheaper, less crowded and still offer a huge variety," she said.

"The best strategy is to treat your buffet like a big-ticket show."

She also cited hotel loyalty programs, Caesars Rewards or MGM Rewards, as possible ways to enjoy shorter lines or special discounts – and said people shouldn't be shy about asking the hotel concierge for tips.

"Las Vegas' concierge teams are gold and know all of the secrets Las Vegas holds," the expert said. "They can often arrange reservations or tell you the best time to go."

She added, "The best strategy is to treat your buffet like a big-ticket show. Plan for it, book if you can and go a little off-peak for the best experience."

Shepardson also urges visitors to consider prepaid options.

"Many people don't realize buffets like the Wynn, and even the Wicked Spoon, do prepaid reservations so you can skip the main line and get in faster," he said.

So what do the buffets want you to know?

Matthew Chacho, executive chef of Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, told Fox News Digital that wait times are variable and planning is key.

"We always suggest that guests make a reservation in advance to minimize their wait time and enjoy the buffet sooner."

"The wait at Bacchanal Buffet varies depending on the day of the week, time of the day and if it is a holiday," he said.

The culinary expert noted that his gourmet buffet features over 250 freshly made dishes, including seafood, carved meat stations and a variety of international cuisines.

For guests who have already made it past the buffet door, he offered a few simple tips.

"I recommend guests walk around the buffet first to see all the options and prioritize their favorite cuisines," Chacho suggested.

"To enjoy the food as hot as possible, I suggest trying dishes from one station at a time and returning for seconds of the favorite dishes later."