Miami's famed restaurant Versailles shares 'delicious' Cuban sandwich recipe

Tennessee Titans fans who have traveled to Miami for the "Monday Night Football" game against the Dolphins will no longer be able to try the classic Cuban sandwich from Versailles, which once served them at Hard Rock Stadium.

But there are satellite locations throughout Miami International Airport for visitors to taste the iconic flavor of "the world's most famous Cuban restaurant," as the establishment proudly proclaims on its sign.

Nicole Valls, who was practically raised in the restaurant, is today co-owner of the iconic eatery that her grandfather first opened in 1971.

"It was pretty cool growing up in the restaurant industry and especially being a part of Versailles," Valls told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview, calling it "the epicenter of the city of Miami." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Versailles serves as a regular congregating spot for Miami's large Cuban American population, particularly during important events in their native country's history.

"It was like our funhouse," Valls said, reflecting on the childhood memories she shared with her siblings.

"We would come here, run around, go to the bakery, grab sweets. And then, later on in life, you realize what an important role the restaurant has within the Cuban American community and the city of Miami in general."

One of the restaurant's most popular meals, Valls said, is the Cuban sandwich.

"It's a comfort food," she said.

Although there is debate as to the origin of the Cuban sandwich, Valls said it's the authentic, unchanged ingredients of her family's recipe that have stood the test of time.

"It's family recipes," Valls said.

"It's recipes of people who worked in the kitchen when we first started that's just kind of been passed around through all these decades to what it is today."

"It's just a great, hearty sandwich that I think is delicious."

Asked why she believes the Cuban sandwich is so popular, Valls said it all comes back to the Cuban bread – Versailles makes its own – and a "combination of the flavors."

Jose Bido is the restaurant's resident Cuban sandwich expert. He's in charge of quality control, making sure the family recipe is followed to perfection.

He also showed Fox News Digital how the Cuban sandwich comes together.

Cuban Sandwich by Versailles

Serves 2-4 people

Ingredients

1 (2-foot) Cuban bread loaf

12 oz. sweet ham

7 oz. lean pork

7 oz. Swiss cheese

Mustard

Dill pickles

Butter

Directions

1. Preheat a large frying pan over medium high heat or a sandwich press to 300 degrees.

2. Cut the loaf of bread in half, horizontally. Spread a thin layer of mustard evenly on one side of the bread. On the other side of the bread, layer the pork, then the ham, then the cheese, followed by the pickles. Top the sandwich with the other half of the loaf.

3. Cut the sandwich into the desired portions and brush the top outside crust with butter.

4. Place the sandwiches in the preheated pan or sandwich press.

5. After 2-3 minutes, flip the sandwich if it's on the pan. Cook another 2 minutes or until the sandwich is heated through and the cheese is melted.

This original recipe is owned by Versailles and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Brittany Kasko of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.