Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen latest stars to fall victim to concert fans throwing objects

Zach Bryan is the latest celebrity victim of a fan-thrown object striking a performer while onstage.

The country star, who is currently on his "Quittin' Time Tour," was playing a concert at the Tacoma Dome when an unknown object was thrown on stage and hit a member of his band.

Morgan Wallen was hit with a cellphone while performing on stage in July, and a woman threw her underwear at him while performing onstage in June.

Last year, Bebe Rexha was hit by a cellphone onstage in New York City during a performance in June and required hospitalization.

Here's a look at celebrities who have had concert-goers throw objects at them while they were headlining shows.

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan was performing at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, while on his "Quittin' Time Tour," when someone in the audience threw an unidentified object onto the stage.

According to a video shared on Instagram by concertgoers, the object hit one of Bryan's bandmembers, causing Bryan to stop the show, pick up the object and begin scanning the crowd and searching for the culprit.

"Who threw this?" he asked. "Who was it? Does anybody know? Who we pointing at?" the country singer asked, before adding "Don't throw s--- at concerts, huh?"

In the video, the singer is seen walking away and resuming the concert, before changing his mind and addressing the crowd again. "And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get 'em out of here," he said. "If we ever find out who did."

Morgan Wallen

While performing at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in June during his "One Night At A Time" tour, Morgan Wallen received an unexpected gift from one of his fans.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital from the concert, Wallen can be seen walking to the edge of the stage, when a fan threw a pair of blue underwear directly at his face. The underwear landed on the brim of the country singer's baseball cap before falling off and landing directly in his hands.

Unfazed by the unexpected interruption, Wallen crumpled the underwear up in his hands and carried on with the concert, before throwing it back into the crowd later.

Just one month later, in July, while performing at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, Wallen was once again the victim of fans throwing objects at singers on stage.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Wallen was hit with a cellphone while singing his hit "Cowgirls." The cellphone hit him directly in the shoulder, but the singer didn't skip a beat, immediately picking up the phone and throwing it in the opposite direction.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini was performing in Boise, Idaho, in July 2023, when she was hit directly in the face by what people online are speculating to be a bracelet. Ballerini turned away from the crowd to assess her face before walking directly offstage.

The "If You Go Down" singer tried to play it off, but ended up immediately walking offstage.

In a fan-captured video of her performance in Boise, Ballerini is seen jolting her head back and wincing in disbelief when the object strikes her eye. Turning her head, and eventually her entire body away from the audience, one of Ballerini's band members quickly attended to her.

Upon returning to the stage, she implored fans to please say something if they do not feel safe among the crowd.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much, or you just have that gut feeling or anything, always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?" she added.

"I always want shows of mine - every show for every artist, but I'm in control of this one – I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here. Will you help me do that tonight, please?" she asked her audience.

Ballerini later addressed the incident in an Instagram story, confirming that "someone threw a bracelet" at her, hitting her eye. ". . . it more so just scared me than hurt me," Ballerini noted. "we all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue."

"That's all i ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all," she said.

Harry Styles

Styles appeared to get pelted with fan-thrown objects during a Los Angeles show in November 2023, but he was able to walk it off like he did in October 2023, when a bottle thrown from the audience hit the singer in the groin.

In November 2023, Styles, 29, was hopping around the stage at the Kia Forum and thanking the audience before closing out the show with his song "Kiwi" when multiple small, circular objects were thrown toward the stage, according to video that fans posted online.

At least one object appeared to hit the singer, who can be seen holding his left eye. Styles quickly shook off the hit and continued to wave and thank the audience.

Social media users have suggested the small flying objects were Skittles candy.

"Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles," the official Twitter account for Skittles wrote after one social media user posted a video of the incident.

"This is why you shouldn’t throw them," the social media user's tweet read.

In October 2023, a viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at United Center in Chicago.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate."

Bebe Rexha

While performing in New York City in June 2023, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches.

In video made from the audience, Rexha was seen onstage when an object, later confirmed to be a cellphone, flew out of the crowd and hit her in the head.

Rexha stumbled and then doubled over onto the stage before staff arrived and escorted her backstage.

A separate video showed Rexha holding her hand over her eye and forehead and waving to fans as she exited the stage while the crowd chanted her name in encouragement.

The 33-year-old singer shared a photo of her injuries on social media, showing a cut just below her eyebrow as well as bruising. She also showed herself with a bandage on the cut, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

In the caption, Rexha simply wrote, "I'm good," a play on her song of the same name.

Pink

In June 2023, Pink was performing in London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival, when she was the recipient of a peculiar gift – a bag of human ashes.

In a fan-recorded video, Pink is seen picking up a plastic bag full of some substance in the middle of her performance of " Just Like A Pill ."

"Is this your mom?" the stunned singer asked, speaking directly to a member of the audience. "I don't know how to feel about this," she continued, placing the bag down by a speaker before continuing on with her song.

The incident occurred while Pink was on her Summer Carnival tour .

Social media had a field day with the incident, ripping the person who had chosen to do such a thing.

"Nope… I don’t understand how in any world this is ok? @Pink handled it like a pro as per usual, but this is just a big fat no! Get some boundaries! Why on earth would you throw your mums ashes at her," one person wrote on Twitter.

"What is Pink supposed to do with them? It’s not her mother’s ashes like wtf," another person questioned.

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi made a statement during his Rolling Loud Miami performance in July 2022 .

The singer walked off the stage during his headlining performance when fans continued to bombard the artist with water bottles and other objects. Rolling Stone reported that Cudi had been hit in the face with at least one water bottle.

In a video circulating on social media at the time, Cudi is seen pleading with the fans and saying, "I get hit with one more f--king thing, I will leave right now."

Cudi continued to tell the fans that if something else were thrown, he would walk off, and a fan threw another object on the stage. He dropped his mic and walked off the stage.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s Coachella performance hit a sour note in 2019 when an audience member chucked a lemon at her while she was onstage.

The yellow fruit hit the "thank u, next" singer’s chest and bounced off while she and her backup dancers strutted the stage. Grande was in the middle of performing her song "Right There"/"Break Your Heart Right Back" for her second headlining set at the music festival in Indio, California.

"That’s because one of you all threw a lemon at me, s---," she said to the crowd after the bizarre incident.

Grande’s fans took to social media to slam the unidentified festival attendee for throwing the lemon at the singer.

"If you throw a lemon at Ariana Grande, you’re a piece of s---," singer Finneas tweeted at the time.

A woman also tweeted, "Throwing a lemon at Ariana grande? How dare you."

Grande seemed to turn the lemon into lemonade and didn’t let it phase her. The 30-year-old singer continued with her set and surprised fans by bringing out Justin Bieber for a duet of the hit song "Sorry."

