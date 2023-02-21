Pink says her daughter Willow, 11, will work a minimum wage job on her tour

Pink is teaching her daughter an important lesson in knowing her worth.

The singer is gearing up for her new tour this summer and said her daughter, Willow, 11, is going to work alongside her.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink said Tuesday on "Today." "We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state."

She continued, revealing a funny exchange she and her daughter had that held some wisdom behind it.

"I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25, so it’s easier math.'"

Pink is also mom to Jameson, 6, with her husband Carey Hart, and joked her son’s negotiating skills are not quite up to speed yet either.

"Jameson’s just like, ‘I want a lollipop!’" she said with a laugh.

The Grammy-winning singer kicks off her tour on June 7 in the U.K., with her first U.S. stop on July 26th in Cincinnati.

As Pink has been promoting her new album and tour, it seems her decades old feud with Christina Aguilera has resurfaced.

While ranking her music videos for Buzzfeed UK, the singer seemingly shaded Aguilera about their "Lady Marmalade" collaboration, saying the shoot was not enjoyable due to "personalities" on set. The song also features rapper Lil' Kim and Mya with intros and outros by Missy Elliot.

"It wasn't very fun to make," she told the outlet of the music video. "I'm all about fun and it was like a lot of fuss. And there were some personalities…Kim and Mya were nice."

Fans took that as shade against the "Beautiful" singer, with others suggesting the beef had been long squashed.

The "Try" singer herself took to Twitter after the fan comments and shot down the drama, responding to a since deleted tweet.

"Y’all are nuts Xtina had s--- to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened," she tweeted.

"I’m zero percent interested in your f---ing drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling," she wrote, before adding, "And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s---."