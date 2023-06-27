Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Singer Pink shocked after fan tosses dead mother's ashes on concert stage

The 'Trustfall' singer's concert was held at Hyde Park in London

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Well, that is one way to get the party started.

Singer Pink was the recipient of a peculiar gift at her Hyde Park concert in London this weekend after a fan tossed a bag full of their dead mother's ashes onto the stage.

In a fan-recorded video, Pink is seen picking up a plastic bag, full of some substance, in the middle of her performance of "Just Like A Pill."

"Is this your mom?" the stunned singer asked, speaking directly to a member of the audience. "I don't know how to feel about this," she continued in bemusement, placing the bag down by a speaker before continuing on with her song.

P!NK REVISITS CHRISTINA AGUILERA 'LADY MARMALADE' FEUD IN PROFANE TWEETS: 'I DON'T NEED TO KISS HER A--'

Singer Pink closes her eyes and holds her hands to her chest while on stage in England

While performing at British Summer Times Hyde Park Festival in London, Pink was tossed a bag full of ashes. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Social media had a field day with the incident, ripping the person who chose to do such a thing.

"Nope… I don’t understand how in any world this is ok? @Pink handled it like a pro as per usual, but this is just a big fat no! Get some boundaries! Why on earth would you throw your mums ashes at her," one person wrote to Twitter.

"What is Pink supposed to do with them? It’s not her mother’s ashes like wtf," another person questioned.

Pink in a purple sparkly bodysuit and silver jacket waves to fans while on stage in London

Fans quickly came to Pink's defense after they realized what had happened on stage. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

One individual was most perplexed by how Pink knew what was in the plastic bag, writing to Twitter, "Wtf! How did pink know they were the persons mums ashes? Like wtf went down here exactly????"

A representative for the singer did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Pink throws her arms up in the air wearing a hot pink latex-like jacket while on stage

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival tour. (ANNA KURTH/AFP)

"At least it wasn’t a cell phone, but people please stop throwing stuff at performers," another user wrote, referencing an incident with singer Bebe Rexha last week.

While performing in New York City, Rexha was hit in the face with a phone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches. 

Bebe Rexha extends her arm on stage in a white outfit for Jingle Ball

Bebe Rexha was hit with a fan's cell phone last week during her concert.

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival tour.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

