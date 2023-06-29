Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face with flying object, leaves concert stage

There must be something in the air for concert-goers to continue throwing objects at headliners during their shows.

Another female musician was the target of a flying object on Wednesday. Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini was performing in Boise, Idaho, when she was hit directly in the face by what people online are speculating to be a bracelet.

In a fan-captured video, Ballerini, who was performing her song "If You Go Down," is seen jolting her head back and wincing in disbelief when the object strikes her eye.

Turning her head, and eventually her entire body away from the audience, one of Ballerini's band members quickly attended to her.

BEBE REXHA HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CELL PHONE DURING CONCERT, SUSPECT ARRESTED

After several moments, Ballerini eventually walked off-stage.

Upon returning, she implored fans to please say something if they do not feel safe among the crowd.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything - always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?" she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I always want shows of mine - every show for every artist - but I'm in control of this one, I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here. Will you help me do that tonight, please?" she asked her audience.

The incident with Ballerini comes after a slew of other similar situations with other musical artists, including Pink and Bebe Rexha.

This past weekend, performing in London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival, Pink was the recipient of a peculiar gift - a bag of human ashes.

In fan-recorded video, Pink is seen picking up a plastic bag, full of some substance, in the middle of her performance of "Just Like A Pill."

"Is this your mom?" the stunned singer asked, speaking directly to a member of the audience. "I don't know how to feel about this," she continued in bemusement, placing the bag down by a speaker before continuing on with her song.

While performing in New York City earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Users online slammed the trend on social media while simultaneously voicing their concerns.

"What's this new thing of concert goers throwing hard/odd objects directly at performers in the middle of their sets? No home training. Please do better society, this isn't okay. #beberexha #kelseaballerini #pink," one user wrote.

"In the last few days i’ve seen clips of someone throwing their mom’s ashes on stage at a Pink concert, someone throw a phone at Bebe Rexa (sp) and now a new Kelsea Ballerini one. what is happening? why is this trending? is this an algorithm fluke that is making this a thing like," another person asked.

A representative for Ballerini did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on the singer's status.