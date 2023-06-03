Bebe Rexha slams comments about her weight after exposing stomach: ‘I’m in my fat era and what?’

Bebe Rexha is proud of her body despite being criticized for her image.

The 33-year-old singer blasted body shamers on Twitter after she lifted her shirt and exposed her stomach in a bathroom mirror selfie.

"Yes I’m in my fat era and what?" Rexha remarked on social media.

Along with the candid photo, the pop star shared a screenshot of searched results, which ranged from "bebe rexha normalize 165 lbs" to "bebe rexha before and after" and "bebe rexha getting fat same."

BEBE REXHA TURNS HEADS IN LINGERIE ON TIKTOK: 'FEELING LIKE A BAD B---H TODAY'

Fans of the "I’m Good" songstress chimed in and supported Rexha’s natural body.

"The year is 2023 and people still haven’t stopped talking about your body…" one comment read.

Another wrote, "Not fat at all!!! You look normal, healthy and beautiful. Screw the haters. They’ll always find something to hate on."

"Fat era? More like fab era!" a fan responded.

BEBE REXHA BELIEVES 'EVERY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL' IN NEW SULTRY INSTAGRAM PIC

In April, Rexha addressed comments about her weight after she noticed the TikTok search bar showed users looking up "bebe rexha weight."

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."

Rexha added in another tweet at the time, "I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b---h likes to eat."

The body shaming controversy comes after Rexha shared her health diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

She stated that PCOS is "one of the leading causes" of why women gain weight and are "obese."

BEBE REXHA SLAMS DESIGNERS WHO ALLEGEDLY TOLD HER SHE’S ‘TOO BIG’ TO DRESS FOR GRAMMYS: ‘F--- YOU’

"I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight…that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you," Rexha admitted during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough," she added.

Rexha also previously shared a video of her dancing around in lingerie and captioned that her weight is "no one’s business… Cause I’m a bad b---h no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 lbs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grammy-nominated artist recently broke the record for the longest-charting female artist in the history of Billboard Hot Country and Billboard Dance/Electronic.