‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner talks falling ‘short’ but says ‘we keep on trying’

Kevin Costner is sharing new music with his fans.

The "Yellowstone" star posted a link on his Instagram stories to a song he co-wrote with his friend Jack Williams and musician Adam Box.

The actor explained the meaning of the song, writing, "We’re all trying to live our lives the best we can. Sometimes we fall short, but the heart of life is that we keep on trying."

"When it comes to the end and we meet our maker, the question I would ask is ‘Could you just give my good friend one more day?’"

He concluded, "The greatest gift you could ever give a friend would be just a little more time to try and do the best they can. For themselves and the people they love. That was what I was feeling when we wrote ‘One More Day.’"

Costner also shared a link to the music video for the song, though he does not appear in the clip.

Costner has been in the country band, Modern West, since the 2000s.

In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the "Dances with Wolves" actor shared a song from the band titled "The Sun Will Rise Again," with lyrics focusing on light overcoming darkness.

"I want to let you know that I'm doing alright and pray and hope the same thing is happening for you," Costner said at the time. "I know it's not easy. It's pretty confusing."

Costner has also released an album inspired by his hit series, titled "Tales from Yellowstone."

The 16 song album is written primarily from the perspective of his character, John Dutton, but there are more personal elements as well.

"It’s really a concept record," he told American Songwriter in 2020. "Sometimes there are songs that aren’t really necessarily about John Dutton. I have my own muse when I’m away from home, for when I’m making a movie, and there are songs that kind of blend in and also complement what’s happening."