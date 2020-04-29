Kevin Costner shares uplifting coronavirus message with powerful song: 'The sun's gonna rise again'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kevin Costner shared an uplifting message with fans to let them know that, like a majority of the world, he's reeling from the devastation caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The actor and singer, 65, took to his Instagram late Tuesday to share a song that him and his rock band, Modern West, has previously released titled "The Sun Will Rise Again." Its lyrics talk about light overcoming darkness, and in a video, Costner reminded fans that happier times are ahead.

"I want to let you know that I'm doing alright and pray and hope the same thing is happening for you," Costner says. "I know it's not easy. It's pretty confusing."

The "Dances with Wolves" actor explained the song, which he co-wrote, "talks about the idea of things being really broken." He acknowledged that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made things broken as "there's a lot of noise out there."

"The only thing I can hope is that maybe this song maybe mirrors how you're feeling with the idea of how it ends -- the sun's gonna rise again," he continued. "That's going to happen for all of us."

The "Yellowstone" star previously opened up about the global health crisis last month, once again sharing a song that he feels can provide some comfort during this unsettling time.

"Trying to find the right words for the situation everyone is facing is bigger than anything that comes to mind," Costner wrote on Instagram. "I have tried to circle this with thought and prayer. In the end, as a band we offer up this song. STAND STRONG. With respect, Kevin."