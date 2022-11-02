Who is Kevin Costner? Fox Nation explores Hollywood icon's life, career ahead of 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty'

Hollywood legend Kevin Costner has been coined one of the greatest thespians, becoming a global sensation in the film industry through following his ultimate dream of story-telling.

Fox Nation's new special "Who is Kevin Costner?" explores just how Costner rose to stardom to become one of the most legendary actors and filmmakers to ever "make it" in the movie industry.

"Field of Dreams, to him, was really a tribute to an ordinary guy, an Iowa farmer who gained inspiration from some voices in his head, and Kevin believed that that movie was sort of our generation's It's a Wonderful Life," Hollywood journalist Jeanne Wolf said in the Fox Nation special. "After that film came out. People looked at Kevin Costner and said, yeah, there's our next Jimmy Stewart."

FOX NATION SIGNS DEAL WITH KEVIN COSTNER FOR ‘YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY' SERIES

But Costner was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth and had no prior connections to the world of Hollywood before becoming famous.

Costner grew up in Compton, California, a historically crime-ridden city within Los Angeles county, and was very involved in his community and Baptist church during his childhood.

He later attended Cal State Fullerton, where he went to study business; but it wasn't until years - and several jobs - later, that he decided he would chase his true career dream: acting.

"We pick our Hollywood legends," Wolf said in the Fox Nation special. "Kevin, the crowd loves him, the industry loves him, and they regard him as somebody formidable and fabulous. He's a very curious guy. So if he'd be on a set, he would watch how they're making the movie. He would watch what was important."



KEVIN COSTNER COMMEMORATES YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, PATRIOT AWARDS HONOR HEROISM ON FOX NATION THIS NOVEMBER

"He just taught himself all the things he needed to know about being a great movie-maker," she continued. "He just wanted to learn what it would be like to be part of greatness."

His role in The Big Chill - one of his first films - served as a stepping stone to some of his most notable roles to come.

"Starting in 1987… that was the period of time where Kevin really was all over the biggest hits in Hollywood," Jennifer Peros, a former senior editor for Entertainment Tonight, said. "You had The Untouchables, No Way Out, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams… All those four movies combined brought in about $284 million."

And even though Costner didn't grow up as a cowboy, he had a love for western films. He went on to play several roles in related movies where he was able to fulfill this dream.



YELLOWSTONE POSTPONES OPENING OF ROADS TO NOV. 1

Dances with Wolves is what many say made Costner recognizable in the industry, and propelled him into a wide array of characters he would play through the years ahead.

Costner is currently starring in the Emmy-nominated hit series Yellowstone, playing John Dutton, a patriarch who runs his family's sixth-generation Montana ranch.



Later this month, Costner is slated to appear in a new Fox Nation limited series celebrating the oldest national park that occupies land area in Wyoming and Montana. The four-part series, "Yellowstone: One-Fifty," stars Costner and commemorates the 150th anniversary of the park's induction.