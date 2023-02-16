'Yellowstone' star talks Kevin Costner's fate on the show amid rumors he's leaving

"Yellowstone" star Wes Bentley admitted he's thought about the fate of Kevin Costner's character John Dutton amid reports Costner might not return for season six.

Bentley, who stars as John's adopted son Jamie Dutton, opened up about how the patriarch's death could affect his character, in a new interview with TV Line.

"I thought about this in season one," the actor said while attending SCAD TVFest. "Because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

Bentley explained that his character wouldn't have known what to do if Costner's character had died before his run for governor.

"Jamie would have been completely lost," the actor explained. "Maybe part of him would be frantic trying to take care of the ranch."

"I really do think he means what he says," he added. "He would feel that burden and maybe panic."

However, now that John Dutton has become the governor of Montana – things are a little different.

"After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," Bentley said. "Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn’t have ideas. Maybe he’s just another guy like the rest of them."

"That’s the loss of the pedestal [he was on]," he added. "The deity is gone. I think that’s why Jamie’s choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

Paramount revealed season five will return in summer 2023.

The network also released a short promo teaser featuring shots of the Dutton family.

"Yellowstone" explores how Costner's character is handling life as the governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family. The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan has been airing since 2018.

After the Costner-led "Yellowstone" became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series "1923," about the roots of the Dutton family. In February 2022, the service also announced that the first prequel, "1883," will be back for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars.

Reports recently surfaced that Costner would be leaving "Yellowstone" after the fifth season due to scheduling conflicts, sources told Deadline.

However, Paramount Network shot down the rumors.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

