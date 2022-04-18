‘Wonder Woman’ star Lynda Carter shares Coachella-inspired throwback snap: ‘Forgotten end of my closet’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lynda Carter is showing the world that once upon a time she too was all the rage in fashion.

After seeing the myriad of stylish looks on display during Weekend one of Coachella, the "Wonder Woman" star, 70, took to social media on Monday in reflection of the flaring bell-bottoms and halter-tops she used to don back in the day.

"All your Coachella looks are making me reconsider everything at the forgotten end of my closet," the actress wrote on Twitter, adding a crying laughing emoji to her throwback photo post in which Carter is seen wearing a black floral bustier and blue jeans while sitting on a whimsical chair with her legs crossed — her shimmering curly dark burgundy locks draped over her shoulders.

In the cool old school image, Carter capped off her timeless look with brown boots.

The tweet shared just before noon local time has been liked more that 52,000 times and has seen more than 2,400 retweets as of this article’s publication.

'WONDER WOMAN' ACTRESS LYNDA CARTER FEARED BEING BLACKLISTED FOR MAKING SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

Carter, whose husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, died of cancer in February 2021 at age 73, accompanied current "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot in the franchise’s latest installation. Carter starred in the TV series from 1975 until 1979.

Carter told Fox News Digital in 2016 she gave Gadot, 36, her blessing to don the iconic threads.

‘WONDER WOMAN’ STAR LYNDA CARTER SAYS SHE CRIES ‘THREE TIMES A DAY’ AFTER LOSING HER HUSBAND ROBERT ALTMAN

"I want it to move to the next generation of women, and inspire the next generation of women," she said at the time. "There is some visceral identity that people have with the character that I played because they went in their backyards and they pretended to be her. We share that goddess within, maybe, and I enjoy hearing those stories. So I don’t really tire of it."

Carter added that she kept one of the original costumes from the show’s first season and one from the second.

"They’re falling apart in a closet somewhere," she chuckled.

Back in November, the actress sat down with Tamron Hall and lamented having to endure the rest of life without her partner of nearly 40 years.

‘WONDER WOMAN’ STAR LYNDA CARTER SPEAKS OUT ON HUSBAND ROBERT A. ALTMAN'S DEATH: 'HE IS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE'

"I cry probably three times a day, in the morning and various times when I think of him," Carter told the TV host. "Iman gives me hope that all these memories … will be ones that don’t cause me to cry."

"I feel that I need to pick myself off and dust myself off and put one foot in front of the other and be as courageous as I can be even when I don’t feel like it to get past the grief," Carter noted.

The star said that memories of her beloved husband kept her going.

"I'd often said of my husband while he was alive, that if you were a friend of Robert Altman's, you were one of the luckiest people in the world," she said. "He was just one of those kinds of guys, and he got to be my husband. And so it was shocking when we lost him. It was unexpected."

'WONDER WOMAN' STAR LYNDA CARTER CELEBRATES KAMALA HARRIS' WIN ON 45TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SHOW

"I'm surprised I'm not in tears," Carter continued. "Because every time I talk about him, it brings up tears, but after hearing Iman, somehow hearing her gave me a little bit of courage ... that she has moved to the place that I am not there yet, but that gives me hope for finding out who I am without him because there is no witness to my life without him."

At the time of Altman’s death, Carter spoke out on social media about their decades-long marriage.

"Robert is the love of my life, and he always will be," the actress shared. "Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always."

"We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James," Carter continued. "They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.

‘WONDER WOMAN’ STAR LYNDA CARTER SAYS SHE'S 'BEEN IN RECOVERY FOR 23 YEARS’ AFTER BATTLING ALCOHOLISM

"To all the fans who have shared their condolences: Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories."

Carter also wrote a heartbreaking message for Altman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"To Robert: You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know," she said. "And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life."

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.