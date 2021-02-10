‘Wonder Woman’ star Lynda Carter speaks out on husband Robert A. Altman's death: 'He is the love of my life'

Lynda Carter has broken her silence on the death of Robert A. Altman, her husband of 37 years.

The gaming CEO passed away last week at age 73.

The "Wonder Woman" star took to Instagram on Wednesday where she mourned the loss of her spouse.

"One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away," the 69-year-old captioned a black-and-white photo of the couple.

"Robert is the love of my life and he always will be," the actress shared. "Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always."

"We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James," Carter continued. "They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.

"To all the fans who have shared their condolences: Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories."

Carter also wrote a heartbreaking message for Altman.

"To Robert: You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know," she said. "And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life."

On Jan. 29, the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary. At the time, Carter uploaded a photo of the two sharing a sweet embrace.

"Remembering all those moments at the airport when we were living thousands of miles apart, traveling across the country to be together so many years ago," said Carter. "After 37 years, I’m still thankful to wake up next to you each day. Happy Anniversary, my love."

Altman’s passing was confirmed by Bethesda.

"We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO," the statement read. "He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being."

A cause of death was not revealed.

The couple originally tied the knot in 1984.