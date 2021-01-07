‘Wonder Woman’ star Lynda Carter says she's 'been in recovery for 23 years’ after battling alcoholism

Lynda Carter, who famously played Diana Prince in the hit ‘70s series "Wonder Woman," is grateful she has overcome one battle — alcoholism.

"I’ve been in recovery for 23 years," the 69-year-old told the U.K.’s DailyMail on Thursday.

"And I didn’t even start drinking till I was in my mid-20s," the former pageant star continued. I would stop drinking for two or three years, then start again and it just felt terrible. That was a long time ago and now I’m very happy."

According to the outlet, there is a history of alcoholism in the actress’ family. And during the time Carter began drinking, she was unhappily married to her first husband, talent manager Ron Samuels.

That union lasted from 1977 until 1982.

Since then, Carter has found love again. She and her current husband, lawyer and business Robert A. Altman, tied the knot in 1984. They share two children.

Carter also decamped from Hollywood more than 30 years ago with Altman and currently resides in Potomac, Md.

"It works because we have different personalities," she explained about her lasting marriage. "He’s very smart, very charming and very even-tempered, and while he’s a lot of fun and has a great sense of humor, around people he’s more self-contained. I have always been… attention-seeking!"

She’s also grateful for her time in "Wonder Woman," which aired from 1975 until 1979. The outlet noted Carter was struggling to pay the rent when she got the life-changing role. Carter has since kept busying acting and most recently, appeared in "Wonder Woman 1984" alongside Gal Gadot as the beloved superhero.

Carter told Fox News in 2016 she gave Gadot, 35, her blessing.

"I want it to move to the next generation of women, and inspire the next generation of women," she said. "There is some visceral identity that people have with the character that I played because they went in their backyards and they pretended to be her. We share that goddess within, maybe, and I enjoy hearing those stories. So I don’t really tire of it."

And whatever happened to Carter’s iconic suit? She kept one of the original costumes from the show’s first season and one from the second.

"They’re falling apart in a closet somewhere," she chuckled.

In addition to spending time with her family, Carter has also been pursuing her first love: music. Carter first embarked on her career as an artist before taking part in a beauty pageant and eventually signing up for acting classes.

"People are always trying to put me in a box," she said. "Either I’m too tall, I’m too pretty, [or] I’m too this… or ‘You’re Wonder Woman,’ or ‘You’re an actress,’ or ‘You’re a singer, so you can’t do that.’ I think that people like to put you down to one line – a synopsis of some kind. And I just don’t pay any attention to it."