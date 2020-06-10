William Shatner reflects on his divorce from fourth wife: 'Nothing makes me sad at this age'

William Shatner is coping just fine with his divorce.

The actor and his fourth wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Martin, finalized their split earlier this year.

“Nothing makes me sad at this age,” the 89-year-old told U.K.’s Mirror on Tuesday. “It’s all good here. I wish everyone well.”

The “Star Trek” icon had been with the 61-year-old horse trainer since 2001, until news broke that he had filed for divorce four days after her brother died. However, the outlet noted the couple had been separated since February of last year.

Shatner has since kept busy with his work. Before the coronavirus pandemic, he filmed the History Channel series “The UnXplained,” which explores strange phenomena.

“I was reading about UFOs which I’ve always discounted,” he explained. “I was a cynic, but as of late, I’m less disapproving. With new ways of photographing, we’re seeing what the person claims to have seen. There was film of what some air force people saw and there’s no explanation for it. What I don’t understand though is why they don’t land in front of 10 Downing Street or the White House.”

The newly single said he is aware that he’s still renowned as a hunk by some fans.

“A heartthrob at 89,” he chuckled. “How does it feel to be a heartthrob at 89? Well… it heightens my blood pressure!”

Court documents show Shatner was able to keep a majority of his $100 million fortune following his divorce, The Blast reported.

According to the outlet, the former couple had a pre-nuptial agreement in place, which allows Shatner to keep his “Star Trek” royalties.

According to reports, Shatner and Martin split up their four horses, with the actor scoring Renaissance Man's Medici and Powder River Shirley, while Martin got to keep Belle Reve's So Photogenic and Pebbles.

Along with his two horses, Shatner was awarded horse breeding equipment and "all horse semen," reports said.

The former pair also split up their homes. Martin has reportedly scored the couple's Versailles, Ky., home, where the former married couple raised and trained American saddlebreds.

The actor was previously hitched to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand.

Shatner's third marriage, to Kidd, ended in tragedy in 1999 when she died of accidental drowning in their swimming pool. Although the actor had filed for divorce after two years of marriage shortly before the incident, he explained in his 2018 book "Live Long and…What I Learned Along the Way" that he was nonetheless grief-stricken by the loss.

"After my third wife, Nerine, drowned in our swimming pool, I was twisted in grief. I was completely lost. Nerine was an alcoholic and I had failed to save her," Shatner wrote.

"My grief was overwhelming. This was the type of pain that makes you think either I’m simply going to die, or I’m going to kill myself," he added in a separate part in the book.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.