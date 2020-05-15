‘Star Trek’ spinoff series focused on a young Spock ordered at CBS All Access

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CBS All Access ordered a new "Star Trek" series that will see the character of Spock adventure throughout the galaxy years before his exploits with Capt. James T. Kirk on the U.S.S. Enterprise in the original series.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

Late actor Leonard Nimoy originally portrayed the famous Vulcan character, known for his commitment to logic above all things as well as his famous catchphrase, "Live long and prosper" between 1966 and 1969. The character was brought back in the new prequel series "Star Trek" Discovery" and will continue his exploits in the new series.

It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Peck and Romijn will also be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of “Discovery.”

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on 'Star Trek: Discovery' last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”

There's also an animated series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks," in the works.

Nimoy last portrayed the character of Spock in "Star Trek: Into Darkness" after he helped usher in Zachary Quinto's version of the character from an alternate timeline in the 2009 remake from director J.J. Abrams.

