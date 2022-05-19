Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock was similar to 'Dynasty' fight, Joan Collins says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face during the Oscars, one thing came to Joan Collins’ mind.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on "Daily Blast Live" and compared the slap heard around the world to the on-screen catfight she had with co-star Linda Evans on "Dynasty."

The glitzy soap opera, which also starred John Forsythe, aired from 1981 until 1989.

Collins revealed during her appearance that the televised slap-fest on her show was, in fact, the real deal.

WILL SMITH TRAVELED TO INDIA TO PRACTICE YOGA, MEDITATION FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: REPORT

"That was not a [stunt] double that fell into the water," the 88-year-old explained. "That was me. In fact, I think it’s me most of the time because when I fell into the water, I had a big hat on and the hat flew off, which is slightly iconic. And that is the worst dress I ever wore on ‘Dynasty,’ it’s just hideous, I think. And we had to have like six of them because we did so many takes in the water."

"I think we only did the one fall into the water," Collins added.

The star noted that Evans, 79, didn’t hit hit as hard as it looked on TV.

"Luckily, it wasn’t too bad," said Collins. "But it wasn’t exactly Chris. It wasn’t the one that Chris Rock received."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Collins also addressed her alleged rivalry with Evans.

"I don’t understand why you think that people who work together in a film or movie should be great pals," she said. "Because very few people are."

In April, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith from the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years following the televised slap.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the Academy said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I accept and respect the Academy’s decision," the actor said in response. The 53-year-old pre-emptively resigned from the Academy before they met, calling his actions "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

Smith will keep the Oscar he won after the slap, and he will remain eligible to be nominated for and win more of them in the 10-year period, though he can’t show up to accept them.

The Academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award for "King Richard."

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry," the Academy said. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short – unprepared for the unprecedented."

‘DYNASTY’ STAR LINDA EVANS SAYS SHE’S FRIENDS WITH BO DEREK AFTER ‘HORRIBLE’ JOHN DEREK AFFAIR

In a statement in the days following the Oscars, the Academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but refused.

The Academy also expressed "deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."

At the March 27 Academy Awards, Rock came out to present the best documentary award and made jokes about several attendees, including Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it," joked the comic, 57.

JOAN COLLINS SPEAKS OUT AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE, MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY

Pinkett Smith, 50, who has spoken publicly about her hair loss condition, alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie.

Smith strode from his front-row seat onto the stage and smacked Rock, stunning the comedian, the theater crowd and viewers at home.

Many thought it was a planned gag set up by the show or the men themselves, but the seriousness of the situation set in after Smith returned to his seat and angrily twice shouted at Rock to "keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth."

Rock said he had no interest in pursuing charges when asked by police backstage.

Smith took the stage again less than an hour later to accept his Oscar, tearfully apologizing to the Academy but notably omitting any mention of Rock. He compared himself to Richard Williams, the man he played in "King Richard," "a fierce defender of his family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.