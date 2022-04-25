Will Smith traveled to India to practice yoga, meditation following Oscars slap: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith is working on his spirituality.

Smith was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India, over the weekend. The trip marks the first time the actor has been publicly spotted since slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face on stage during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Smith traveled to India for spiritual purposes, specifically to practice yoga and meditation, sources told People magazine.

A representative for Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Upon arrival in India, Smith was met by paparazzi and posed for photos with fans.

Smith apologized to Rock after slapping him over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. The actor has since been banned from attending any Academy Award events for the next 10 years.

"I accept and respect the Academy’s decision," the actor said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

Ahead of the decision, Smith resigned from the Academy.

Before Smith's trip, Pinkett Smith revealed the family is "focusing on deep healing" on her show "Red Table Talk" after the Oscars slap.

Rock's mom addressed the slap recently.

"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened," Rose, who is a motivational speaker, told WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw .

Rose added that, like many, she was watching the Oscars at home and initially thought the moment was staged.

However, when Smith began to use "obscenities," she knew it was real.

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," Rose told the outlet.

