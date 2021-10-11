Joan Collins speaks out against cancel culture, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Joan Collins said she doesn’t engage in social media for fear of cancel culture.

The "Dynasty" actress spoke with The Sunday Times where she discussed why she does not engage online, noting that she steers clear of any and all online discourse for fear that her words will be misconstrued or taken out of context.

"I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons," she stated.

However, that doesn’t mean the 88-year-old doesn’t have opinions. For example, she noted that she believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given enough of a platform in recent years.

JOAN COLLINS SAYS 93RD ACADEMY AWARDS LOOKED ‘VERY SERIOUS’: ‘IT DIDN’T LOOK LIKE ANYBODY WAS HAVING MUCH FUN’

"I think they’ve had enough oxygen in the press," she stated bluntly when asked.

While she didn’t have much to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she did come to the rescue of Piers Morgan, who famously stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" when he questioned comments Markle, 40, made during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that ultimately resulted in him leaving the talk show.

"He’s more interesting than any of them," she griped.

Collins then seized the opportunity to sound off on cancel culture in general.

‘DYNASTY’ ACTRESS JOAN COLLINS TELLS PIERS MORGAN LATE CO-STAR JOHN FORSYTHE WAS ‘A MISOGYNISTIC P---K’

"People can’t say what they think, because they’ll get cancelled," she explained. "Dredging up tweets from 15 years ago, about what somebody might have said when they were 14, I think that’s sick."

She also called out critics of Winston Churchill, whose larger legacy beyond leading Britain through WWII has come into question in recent years.

"I was too young at the time to realize, but they were on our doorstep. If it hadn’t been for Churchill we would all be walking around with swastikas," she declared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn’t the first time that Collins has discussed cancel culture this week. While promoting her upcoming book "Unapologetic Diaries," the actress spoke with Daily Mail about how she feels people can’t say anything without getting attacked.

"The thing is you can't say anything these days without being cancelled. What am I allowed to say?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "Well, forget it! I'm not kow-towing to cancel culture. Can't say this, can't say that. I'm like my father [the late theatrical agent Joe Collins] in that regard. Non-diplomatic. I think it's a Gemini thing."