Will Smith hasn't 'personally' apologized to Chris Rock for Oscars slap: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Although Will Smith seems to be embarking a new spiritual journey after slapping Chris Rock across the face during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, he allegedly hasn't "personally apologized" to the comedian.

"Will’s ‘spiritual journey’ to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn’t apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions," a Hollywood insider told Page Six.

"No amount of Namastes will make up for that," the source added.

Smith was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India, over the weekend. The trip marks the first time the actor has been publicly spotted since slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face on stage during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

WILL SMITH TRAVELED TO INDIA TO PRACTICE YOGA, MEDITATION FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: REPORT

Smith traveled to India for spiritual purposes, specifically to practice yoga and meditation, sources told People magazine .

"The Pursuit of Happyness" actor publicly apologized to Rock via a statement shared to Instagram.

"My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

Before Smith's trip to India, Pinkett Smith revealed the family is " focusing on deep healing " on her show "Red Table Talk" after the Oscars slap.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rock's mom recently addressed the slap.

"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened," Rose, who is a motivational speaker, told WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw .

Rose added that, like many, she was watching the Oscars at home and initially thought the moment was staged.

However, when Smith began to use "obscenities," she knew it was real.

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," Rose told the outlet.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.