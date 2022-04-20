Jada Pinkett Smith says family 'focusing on deep healing' after Chris Rock slap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jada Pinkett Smith said that her family is "focusing on deep healing" after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing," a statement from Jada Pinkett Smith read before Wednesday's Facebook Live episode of Red Table Talk.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."

Pinkett Smith shared a cryptic message about healing on Instagram days after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke.

WILL SMITH'S SON JADEN MOCKED AFTER SAYING HE'S 'VERY HAPPY' HE GREW UP AROUND ADULTS, NOT KIDS HIS OWN AGE

Rock quipped about Pinkett Smith's bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars. The joke prompted Will Smith to walk on-stage and slap Rock in the face.

Smith has since apologized directly to Rock and to the Academy. Now, Pinkett Smith is focusing on healing.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," the actress shared on her personal Instagram account.

Wednesday's "Red Table Talk" episode featured singer-songwriter, Janelle Monae, who recalled the moment she came out as non-binary.

"As soon as you guys started the show I was in," Monae said, as she took a seat at the Red Table. "I was like ‘this is exactly what we need.'"

The show unfolded with a bit of the Grammy-award winner's background, including the moment she came out as pansexual.

"I feel like God is so much bigger than the he or the she," she said to Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The family is known to head to the "Red Table" to address their lives. In July 2020, Pinkett Smith addressed her "entanglement" with August Alsina.

The couple openly discussed the issue, with Smith, at one point, saying to his wife, "I was done with yo a--. I was done with you. Marriages have that though."

Pinkett Smith then went on to detail exactly how the "entanglement" began.

"It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained.

"From there, you know, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Pinkett Smith said. Smith then urged his wife to clarify what she was saying. She replied with, "It was a relationship, absolutely."

It's unclear if Smith will address the violent acts that occurred at the 2022 Oscars at the "Red Table", but according to the intro on Wednesday's episode, that will be "when the time calls."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.