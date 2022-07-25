Why was 2020 Rebel Wilson's 'year of health?' Inside Wilson's weight loss journey and 'Pitch Perfect' movies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In 2020, actress Rebel Wilson declared the year her "year of health" on Instagram. Through the year, she went on a massive weight loss journey and lost around 60 pounds, reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds.

Women's Heath Magazine reported that the Austrailian-born star's weight loss journey started due to her polycystic ovarian syndrome. When she saw a fertility doctor in 2019, she was told that losing weight could increase her changes of being able to freeze her eggs.

She told People that before making healthier lifestyle changes, she was eating around 3,000 calories a day which consisted of mostly carbs. She has made a change to eating more of a high-protein diet.

She often talks about the importance of balance in her diet and how she still eats treats and snacks. She told Women's Health that "nothing is forbidden."

In addition to her healthy eating, she was also doing some pretty intense workouts with her trainer Jono Castano pretty much every day. Wilson has been super open about her weight loss journey and has shared a lot of her journey with her Instagram followers.

Who did Rebel Wilson play in "Pitch Perfect?"

Rebel Wilson played Fat Amy in the "Pitch Perfect" movies with Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Elizabeth Banks, Skylar Astin, Hana Mae Lee, Adam DeVine and Ester Dean. The movie is about an acapella group, The Bellas, at Barden University. The movie contains a lot of pop music covers and mashups. One of the most popular songs from the movie is "Cups," which is sung by Anna Kendrick and the "Pitch Perfect" original song "Flashlight."

What is Rebel Wilson's Netflix movie?

Wilson starred in the 2022 Netflix comedy movie "Senior Year," where she plays Stephanie, a 37-year-old returning to high school following a 20-year coma. Wilson also produced the movie.

Is Rebel Wilson in a relationship?

Wilson is currently dating Ramona Agruma, who she met through a friend. She released the news of her newest relationship via Instagram in June 2022. Before Agruma, she was dating businessman Jacob Busch.

What movies is Rebel Wilson in?

Wilson has been in many movies which include mostly comedies through her career like "Bridesmaids," "A Few Best Men," "Bachelorette" and "What to Expect When Your Expecting."

She was also in "How to Be Single," "The Brothers Grimsby" and "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie." She also starred in and produced "Isn't It Romantic" and "The Hustle." Most recently, she has been in Jojo Rabbit" and "Senior Year."