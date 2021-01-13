Rebel Wilson reveals she was once kidnapped at gunpoint in Africa

Rebel Wilson revealed that she was once kidnapped at gunpoint.

The actress, who has been documenting her weight loss journey throughout the year, appeared on an episode of the series "Straight Talking" for Sky One. The show takes celebrities and puts them through an interview with former Royal Marines Commando Ant Middleton.

During Wilson’s appearance, Middleton asked her about the moment in her life when she experienced the most fear.

"There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped," the "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed (via Sky News).

The 40-year-old star was traveling through rural Mozambique in Africa with a group of women when they were set upon by armed men. The actress said she was riding in a truck when another truck pulled up beside them and the men poured out and started making demands.

"Yeah, with the big guns, and were like, 'you've got to get off your truck'," she explained. "They took us to this house in the middle of nowhere."

The star surprised herself, noting that she was "good in a crisis" and ended up being her group’s "team leader" in dealing with the kidnappers.

"They sat us down. I said, 'everybody link arms.' I'm petrified in the night they might want to take one of the girls or something," she said. "Luckily, we weren't harmed."

Perplexingly, Wilson and her friends were simply allowed to leave by the kidnappers the following day despite being held at gunpoint the whole night.

"The next day, they came and said, 'oh, your truck is ready now you can go - go, go', you know," she said. "So we just didn't ask any questions, we got back on that truck and just got back out of there and then crossed the South African border a few hours later."

Since the harrowing incident, the star believes that she’s figured out why they were allowed to leave unharmed.

"I think maybe those guys used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck," she theorized.

The star did not specify when the alleged incident took place.