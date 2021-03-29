Rebel Wilson says she's 'really proud' of herself after dropping 60 lbs. in 2020

Rebel Wilson is celebrating reaching her goal weight amid her "year of health."

The Australian actress, 41, committed to a new diet and exercise regime in 2020 and was successful. But Wilson admitted there are still challenges ahead.

"Now the challenge is to keep it off. I've never successfully in my life [done that]," Wilson told Good Morning America on Monday. "I've lost a bit of weight here and there, but never kept it off."

Wilson admitted that she struggled with "emotional eating" and sometimes still finds it difficult to stick to a clean diet. "Seeing all the Easter eggs out there right now, I'm like, woo! It's driving me crazy," she said.

"I'm loving it, and I'm really proud of myself for being able in such a difficult year to do a whole life transformation," Wilson said.

The "Pitch Perfect" star hit her 165-pound goal in November and spoke about her success on an Instagram Live the following month.

"Nutritionally the only thing is, I do try to stay under 1,500 calories because again with my body type, if I want to lose weight in that week, I have to stay under 1,500 each day," Wilson revealed. "Now I'm going into more of a maintenance phase so it might be more like 2,000, 2,500 because I do workout like a beast, so I can eat a bit more now that I've hit my goal weight."

She also worked out six days per week and ate a high-protein diet.

"Does this mean I eat healthy and clean every day? No, far from it," she said. "But I am prioritizing where I can. If I go out to a restaurant, I'll try the salmon, chicken breast. I don't eat much meat, that's why it was hard. I was mainly eating vegetarian. But now I really have to concentrate on it because my body just responds well to protein."