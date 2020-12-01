Rebel Wilson shows off weight loss in snowy snap after hitting her goal

Rebel Wilson has hit a huge milestone.

The 40-year-old actress has been very open on social media about her "year of health" in which she embarked on a weight loss and fitness journey, sharing progress and flaunting a slimmer and slimmer figure along the way.

Just as the end of the year begins to creep up, the star revealed that she's met her weight loss goal. Wilson announced that she'd hit her weight loss goal early, and celebrated with a wintery post to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, Wilson stands atop a snowy mountain clutching a pair of vintage skis and poles. She's dressed for the cold weather, donning long pants, tall boots, and a coat over a white t-shirt. The star also wore a large grin.

"Over the hill?" she wrote in the caption. "Nah, I’m on top of it and the outlook is awesome (Rebel 4.0)."

The "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed on Saturday that she'd hit the goal she set for herself earlier this year.

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” Wilson wrote on her Instagram story alongside a snapshot of a scale. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s."

The scale showed that the star was actually just below 75kg, clocking in at 74.6kg, nearly 165.5lbs.

In mid-November, Wilson reportedly checked into Austrian wellness center, VivaMayr, according to People magazine. The upscale lakeside lodge is said to be the place where she first kicked off her health journey and adopted a specialized diet in 2019.

“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," Wilson told the outlet at the time while admitting that she returned because she wanted to “boost” her immune system and lose a few more pounds.

Since then, Wilson has posted multiple photos to Instagram that show her hiking, skiing, swimming and doing other outdoor activities.

The "Cats" actress previously revealed that she was "probably eating 3,000 calories most days" before her journey began, chalking it up to "emotional eating" in an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

