Rebel Wilson reveals new relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma, found her 'Disney Princess'

Rebel Wilson shared she is in a new relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in an Instagram snap shared online Thursday morning.

The 42-year-old actress wrapped her arm around Agruma in the social share where she announced: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

She added the hashtag "#loveislove," and was met with thousands of likes and comments not only supporting the post, but also the new union.

Wilson and Agruma were pictured together months ago at Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge at The St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, but it's unclear when they officially began dating.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told People magazine. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Wilson shared hints of their relationship on Twitter recently.

"Happy Memorial Day everyone and thanks to the Ganzi’s for an epic long weekend in Florida!," she captioned a photo with Agruma followed by hearts and rainbows.

The ladies also recently enjoyed an afternoon out at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to watch Prince Harry play with the Los Padres team, where Wilson proudly declared she was on "Team Harry."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she said.

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Wilson previously dated Jacob Busch, who is an heir to brewing company Anheuser-Busch. They went Instagram official in the summer of 2020, but broke up months later in February 2021.

The "Pitch Perfect" star has remained candid about her weight loss journey and has since lost more than 70 pounds, which she said was inspired by healthy fertility and freezing her eggs for family planning efforts.

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,'" she recalled during an Instagram Live last year.