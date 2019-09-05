Wendy Williams throws shade at her ex-husband on 'The View'

Wendy Williams didn't mince words while making an appearance on "The View" Thursday morning.

The daytime talk show host, 55, spoke candidly about her divorce from her ex, Kevin Hunter.

The pair was married for 22 years, together for 25, and share a son together, Kevin Hunter Jr. The two split because of Hunter's reported affair that allegedly resulted in him having a baby girl with another woman.

WENDY WILLIAMS TEARS UP DISCUSSING ESTRANGED HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER

In addition to their marriage, the two were also business partners. Hunter was an executive producer of her namesake talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," but his name has since been scrubbed from the credits.

While chatting with the ladies of "The View" about her upcoming 11th season of the talk show, Williams didn't miss a chance to take a number of shots at Hunter. Read them below:

WENDY WILLIAMS REVEALS SHE'S DATING A DOCTOR FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM KEVIN HUNTER

"I’m not a selfish mom. I’m a very plot-ative individual. Like I will plot on you. That’s why I’m going into Season 11 and he’s changing Pampers,” she said, referencing Hunter's alleged love child.

"Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic."

"I’m not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered."

"If we don't laugh, then we'll cry... I've learned...from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade in life."

WENDY WILLIAMS CUTS ESTRANGED HUSBAND, KEVIN HUNTER, FROM TALK SHOW CREDITS

"You do this? Get out," Williams said of cheating on her.

"You just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person," she said in reference to his behavior. "Otherwise, what does that say about you?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's now time for me to move on with my life."

"I'm a wife, not a girlfriend," Williams declared. "Dating is fun... My dance card has been full."

"The Wendy Williams Show" returns on Monday, September 16 on Fox.