Wendy Williams says she was aware of Kevin Hunter's double life

Kevin Hunter‘s double life with alleged mistress Sharina Hudson was no surprise to Wendy Williams.

Williams, 55, appeared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and said she chose to stay with Hunter for so long because she didn’t want to uproot son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s life.

WENDY WILLIAMS TEARS UP DISCUSSING ESTRANGED HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER

“I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years,” she said, “but my son was at home. It wasn’t fair to him. I’m not going grab his hand and flee the scenes and move zip codes. Now he has to move high schools and stuff like that — he’s just making friends. Now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

The daytime talk show host also said she had her “own” photos of Hunter’s separate home with Hudson, and would’ve left him regardless of the exposés that came out.

WENDY WILLIAMS REVEALS SHE'S DATING A DOCTOR FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM KEVIN HUNTER

“I can take a lot,” she said, “but I’m not raising a family.”

As Page Six previously reported, Hudson welcomed a baby girl in March, reportedly with Hunter, and Williams subsequently filed for divorce in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The daytime talk show host finally addressed Hunter’s “new family” last week, saying, “I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family…”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.