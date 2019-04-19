Wendy Williams cuts estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, from talk show credits

Wendy Williams is moving on with her life in record time.

The talk show host, 54, has already cut her estranged husband's name from "The Wendy Williams Show"'s end credits just one day after he was fired.

Kevin Hunter was removed as an executive producer and now only Wendy's name remains. She also referred to herself as a "single woman" while speaking to her audience members during Friday's show.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on the ‘Wendy Williams Show,'” a spokesperson for her show told Page Six. “Debmar-Mercury [the production studio] wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Hunter has been a part of "Wendy" since the show launched in 2008.

Williams' moves come just a week after she filed for divorce from Hunter after almost 23 years of marriage. They share an 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., together.

In March it was reported that Hunter had cheated on Williams and his alleged mistress had given birth to his baby.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that Williams has signed a lease on a new pad in New York City and will be moving out of her sober living situation very soon.

"Addressing my sobriety, my addiction head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment in my life," Williams said on her show. "I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever — and by the way, I will still commit — 'cause you'll forget about my business any moment now — I commit that the motto of this show will always be 'their business is our business!'"