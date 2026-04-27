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'The Voice' contestant Dylan Carter dead at 24

Carter died following a single-vehicle car accident in South Carolina on Saturday

By Ashley Hume Fox News
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Former "The Voice" contestant Dylan Carter, who earned a four-chair turn while competing on season 24 of the singing competition series, has died. He was 24.

The musician passed away in a single-vehicle car accident in South Carolina's Colleton County on Saturday, according to local TV station Count on 2 News.

Corporal Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol shared details of the accident with Fox News Digital on Monday. He said that the victim, who was the sole occupant of the car, was driving when his vehicle ran off the road before striking a utility pole and a fence and then overturning. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

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Pye said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Dylan Carter singing on The Voice stage during blind auditions

"The Voice" alum Dylan Carter died at 24 on Saturday following a single-vehicle crash. (Greg Gayne/NBC)

Thomas Hamilton Jr., the mayor of Carter's hometown Moncks Corner, paid tribute to the singer in a Facebook post shared on Sunday.

"Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident," Hamilton Jr. wrote.

"As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events," he continued. "His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period."

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"The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened," Hamilton Jr. concluded.

Dylan Carter singing on The Voice stage during blind auditions

Carter competed on season 24 of the show in 2023. (Greg Gayne/NBC via Getty Images)

Carter had been set to perform at the Town of Moncks Corner’s "Music on Main" event on Monday night. In a Facebook post on Monday, the town announced that the event had been canceled.

During "The Voice's" blind auditions in 2023, Carter performed a cover of Whitney Houston‘s 2009 song "I Look to You," receiving four-chair turn from all the coaches including Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan.

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McEntire, Stefani and Legend were brought to tears by Carter's emotional performance. While speaking with the judges, Carter recalled that he previously attempted to perform "I Look to You" at his mother's funeral but became too emotional to finish the song.

Dylan Carter seated on a stage during The Voice blind auditions.

Carter earned a four-turn chair during the show's blind auditions. (Greg Gayne/NBC)

"When I saw y'all turn around, I saw my mom," Carter said. "She passed back in October and she wanted me to sing it at her funeral. So I did it. I tried but I couldn't make it through it."

"So this was the best second chance," he continued. "I just made her so proud."

"This was her dream before it was mine."

Carter chose McEntire as his coach and made it to the battle rounds before being eliminated from the competition.

On Monday, McEntire honored Carter in a post she shared on her official Facebook page.

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"We will miss Dylan so much," the country music legend wrote. "He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice. Rest in peace, my dear friend."

Dylan Carter singing on stage during The Voice battles episode

The singer was remembered by his former coach Reba McEntire in a Facebook post. (Tyler Golden/NBC/Getty Images)

In 2024, Carter co-founded the nonprofit The Local Voice, which supports women fighting breast cancer and families in need and he often performed at fundraisers for the organization.

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On Monday, the Local Voice said in a Facebook post that they were "heartbroken" by Carter's passing.

"With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community," the nonprofit's statement began.

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Dylan Carter standing on stage during The Voice battles episode

Carter was also remembered by the mayor of his hometown and a nonprofit that he co-founded. (Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

"Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen," the statement continued.

"A proud Lowcountry native, Dylan also owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, always helping others find a place to belong," it added.

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"We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor."

"Please keep his family in your prayers in the coming weeks as they navigate this tremendous loss."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

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