James Van Der Beek's co-stars flood social media with heartbreaking tributes following his death at 48

Tributes are pouring in for "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek following his death on Wednesday, Feb. 11 after a long battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. He was 48.

Many stars took to the comments section of the post announcing his death to share their grief and honor the actor.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, shared her tribute in the comments section, writing, "I'm so sad for your beautiful family."

"While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not joust your family but the world. F--- Cancer," she added.

Gellar also shared a photo of her and Van Der Beek on her Instagram story from their time on their respective teen shows, writing: "I grew up alongside @vanderjames. He was one of the good guys. This is a true loss."

Van Der Beek's close friend Nikki Reed called the actor a "beautiful soul" in her tribute, adding that "anyone who had the privilege of knowing you is forever changed by you."

"Your depth, your presence, your unparalleled love for your family," she said. "The connection you and Kimberly have that transcends lifetimes. You still hold the prize for wisest person I’ve ever known. Every piece of advice, every nugget of life experience you shared was a treasure I’ll hold close forever."

She continued: "And don’t even get me started on the gift you had with words. When you picked up your pen, you made all of us remember what tenderness feels like on a page. Oh James, you are so so so deeply loved. And so so deeply missed. My heart aches and I’m sure the ripples of those aches will be felt forever. And Kimberly, we are all wrapping you and those sweet babies in love. My special sister, you and James are the greatest example of love I’ve ever known. Here for you in every way, forever."

His former "Dawson's Creek" co-star, Chad Michael Murray, also took to the comments section, writing he is "sending love and light to your beautiful family."

"James was a giant," he said. "We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys."

"Sopranos" star, Jamie Lynn Sigler, also commented on the post, writing Van der Beek was "everything good in this world."

Melissa Joan Hart took to her Instagram to share a few photos from Van Der Beek's appearance on her 90s sitcom, "Clarissa Explains It All," writing, "I'm heartbroken to hear that @vanderjames has passed away!"

"I'm heartbroken to hear that @vanderjames has passed away! He was truly a nice guy, a great father, wonderful actor and will always be my first on screen kiss when he guest starred on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. Gone way too soon but it seems like he put up one hell of a fight. We ran into each other at the singing game show #WeAreFamily about two years ago when he sang a song with his daughter, encouraging her like a good dad does. My thoughts and prayers go out to his 6 kids, his wife and family!

Danica McKellar commented on Hart's post writing he was "a beautiful soul and a tragic loss." She also shared the same video as Boreanaz on her Instagram story.

"RIP @vanderjames," she wrote above the video. "Gutted to learn of his passing. If you have a moment, watch this post from last year. It's a gift his has given us all."

"We are the luckiest to have been part of his tribe," she wrote. "Fly high James. You were everything good in this world."

David Boreanaz, shared his own tribute on his Instagram stories, reposting a video Van Der Beek once posted on his Instagram on his 48th birthday in March, in which he spoke about the rough year he had experienced. Boreanaz wrote "RIP brother" over the video.

He also left a comment under the announcement post, sending prayers to Van Der Beek's family.

"Prayers are with the family," he wrote. "James was a straight up gentleman full of kindness, joy and love. I hold fond memories of conversations with him. Thank you brother , your light shines brighter 🙏🏻"

"Alias" star Jennifer Garner called his death "a heartbreaking loss."

"So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time," she added.

Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of Van Der Beek smiling while on the red carpet, writing "too soon too young" in her caption.

Hilaria Baldwin wrote: "Sending so much love. I'm so sorry," in the comments section.

His former "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Emma Slater wrote that she is "so devastated."

"He is and will always be family to me love you so much James," she said. "The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you."

Lance Bass commented, "We are sending your beautiful family so much love. Safe travels James. You made this world a better place. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Rumer Willis also paid tribute to the actor, writing she felt "lucky" to have had him in her life.

Model Christie Brinkley commented on his dedication to his family, writing, "His kindness radiated, his love for his family was palpable it sparkled, everybody loved him. My most heartfelt condolences go out to his beautiful family he adored."

"My dear wonderful friends I love you all, I am keeping you all in my heart," she wrote. "Im so lucky to have had you in my life for so long. James set the bar as a husband and a father and big brother (to me) I am so grateful to have witnessed your love and respect and care for each other. Sending all the love and light to you all."

Actress Olivia Munn commented, "I’m so sorry. My prayers are with you and your beautiful family."

Country singer, Parker McCollum wrote, "Man... life ain't fair. God speed sir!"

"Full House" star, Candace Cameron Bure shared an Instagram post announcing his death on her Instagram stories, adding three broken heart emojis as a caption.

Alec Baldwin posted a video on Instagram sending his condolences to Van Der Beek's family, writing in the caption, "Sad news about James Van Der Beek. Met him in LA. A true gentleman."

"God i'm so sorry about James Van Der Beek," he saif in the video. "I never worked with him, but I knew him from his career and his work on TV and I met him a couple of times. My wife and I were in LA on business staying in a hotel, and he lived near there. We used to run into him at a coffee place, a breakfast place over there in Beverly Hills...what a lovely guy, what a lovely guy. What an amazingly sweet guy for a guy who had a big TV career like that. He was so popula. Just sad. I'm very sorry for his family and his children and his friends...We lost another good one. Again, i only met him in passing but he was a really, really decent guy. So I'm sad for him for his passing and my thoughts go out to his wife and his family."

"Guardians of the Galaxy" actress, Zoe Saldana posted the announcement of his death on her Instagram stories, writing, "This hits hard…Our deepestt condolences to his family."

