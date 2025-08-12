Dolly Parton gives Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire advice on coping with grief after Brandon Blackstock's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton has some advice for Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire as they grieve the loss of Brandon Blackstock.

The country superstar, who counts Clarkson and McEntire as friends, was asked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about what she'd say to them about Blackstock's death – Clarkson was his ex-wife and the mother of his two youngest children, while McEntire was his former stepmother.

"I think that you just have to be grateful for the years that you've had with someone, and you just try to remember the very best of all that," she said. "Take their energy that they had given you then, and you just kind of recycle that, and let that become a part of you. Just honor their memory and just know they're in a better place than we are these days."

Parton, who is herself mourning her husband, Carl Dean, after his death earlier this year, said that she hadn't had a chance to speak with either woman yet, but that she has "love" for both of them.

KELLY CLARKSON REMAINED PROTECTIVE OF EX BRANDON BLACKSTOCK DESPITE LEGAL BATTLE AND MESSY DIVORCE

McEntire took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her former stepson, who died on August 7. She posted a carousel of photos featuring her and Blackstock spending time together fishing, hugging and posing with a chicken.

"Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again."

McEntire became Blackstock's stepmother during her marriage to his father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015. In that time, she was also stepmother to his two other children, Chassidy and Shawna, and despite them being her stepchildren, McEntire has always made it clear she considers them hers.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Brandon’s been my son forever, it seems. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

She had previously told The Boot in 2010 that she doesn't "consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna stepchildren."

"There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again." — Reba McEntire

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Blackstock died at the age of 48 after a private three-year battle with cancer. His cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family ," Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told Fox News Digital.

Blackstock leaves behind his parents, siblings and four children: Savannah, Seth, River Rose and Remington.