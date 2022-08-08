Vince Gill honors wife Amy Grant on stage while she recovers from bike accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music singer Vince Gill paid tribute to his wife of 22 years, Amy Grant, while she recovers from a concussion she sustained due to a bike accident.

Last Friday, Gil and his daughter Corrina took the stage at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, to honor Grant with the Grammy-award-winning song "When My Amy Prays." Corinna changed the lyrics to "when my mama prays" in a post uploaded to Grant's official Facebook page.

"Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four-night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises)," the post states. "He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom…. Show stopper moment."

Gill told the audience he had not performed the song recently because of "her accident and everything she’s been going through." He added, "I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her."

Last month, Grant spent two nights at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after she struck a pothole while cycling with a friend near a golf course. She was treated for multiple injuries, including cuts, abrasions, and a concussion. Grant was reportedly left unconscious for approximately 10 minutes after the accident.

Two years earlier, the Christian pop singer had another health scare when she underwent open-heart surgery to fix a medical condition she acquired at birth but only recently discovered. In June 2020, Grant was diagnosed with PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return) , which had caused complications to the blood circulation through the chambers near her heart.

The singer has postponed her upcoming August shows in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Jackson City, and Wilmington while she recovers.