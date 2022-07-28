Amy Grant hospitalized, in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Amy Grant was hospitalized following a bike incident in Nashville on Wednesday.

Grant, 61, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was treated for abrasions and cuts after she fell on her bike while riding with a friend. A spokesperson for the "Baby Baby" singer told Fox News Digital that Grant was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A representative for Grant shared that she is in stable condition and stayed overnight in the hospital on Wednesday as a precaution. She will stay the night again on Thursday for further observation.

Grant’s cycling accident comes two years after she underwent open-heart surgery to correct a heart condition she was born with but only recently discovered.

The Christian singer was diagnosed with partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, or a PAPVR, which improperly circulates blood through the chambers of the heart. She confirmed her surgery in June 2020.

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," Grant said on "Good Morning America" in February of last year.

"It's more like, 'Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

In early July, Grant was one of five recipients to receive the Kennedy Center Honors this year. She will be honored on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on Dec. 4 in Washington D.C.

Grant shared a statement with the Kennedy Center following her recognition.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors," she said. "Through the years, I've watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other."

"I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us," Grant concluded.

Grant, who has been married to her husband Vince Gill, 65, for over 20 years, is a six-time Grammy winner with well-known crossover pop hits like "Baby, Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and "That’s What Love is For." She’s sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record "Heart in Motion," which introduced her to a larger pop audience.