Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Amy Grant undergoes surgery to fix heart condition she's had since birth, rep says

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Amy Grant underwent open-heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition the Grammy Award-winning singer has had since birth, according to her publicist.

Grant's rep, Velvet Kelm, said that, per the doctor, her surgery “couldn't have gone better.”

Doctors discovered Grant, 59, had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup.

‘M*A*S*H’ STAR ALAN ALDA RECALLS BATTLING POLIO AS CHILD, JOKES PARENTS ‘HAD TO TORTURE ME THEMSELVES’

In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. 

In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn.  (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The contemporary Christian singer is a six-time Grammy winner known for her hits such as, “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That's What Love is For."

QUEEN GUITARIST BRIAN MAY SAYS HE’S ‘INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL’ TO BE ALIVE AFTER HEART ATTACK

Grant's sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” which introduced her to a larger pop audience.

She's married to country singer Vince Gill, who she tied the knot with back in 2000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In December, Grant told People magazine that performing with her husband makes her fall "in love with him every night again" when she hears him play. "He is maybe one of the most gifted musicians, singers I've ever heard in my life," she gushed to the outlet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report