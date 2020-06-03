Amy Grant undergoes surgery to fix heart condition she's had since birth, rep says

Amy Grant underwent open-heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition the Grammy Award-winning singer has had since birth, according to her publicist.

Grant's rep, Velvet Kelm, said that, per the doctor, her surgery “couldn't have gone better.”

Doctors discovered Grant, 59, had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup.

‘M*A*S*H’ STAR ALAN ALDA RECALLS BATTLING POLIO AS CHILD, JOKES PARENTS ‘HAD TO TORTURE ME THEMSELVES’

The contemporary Christian singer is a six-time Grammy winner known for her hits such as, “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That's What Love is For."

QUEEN GUITARIST BRIAN MAY SAYS HE’S ‘INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL’ TO BE ALIVE AFTER HEART ATTACK

Grant's sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” which introduced her to a larger pop audience.

She's married to country singer Vince Gill, who she tied the knot with back in 2000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In December, Grant told People magazine that performing with her husband makes her fall "in love with him every night again" when she hears him play. "He is maybe one of the most gifted musicians, singers I've ever heard in my life," she gushed to the outlet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report