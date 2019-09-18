'View' co-hosts decry Lewandowski hearing: 'Embarrassment for democracy,' shows US is 'lawless'

"The View" co-hosts Abby Huntsman and Whoopi Goldberg argued on Wednesday that Tuesday's rancorous congressional hearing had some troubling implications for the United States.

"If Democrats, too, are hoping to boost this effort to impeach the president and have these hearings, I don't want any more of what I saw yesterday because that was just a total embarrassment for democracy," Huntsman said.

The co-hosts were discussing how former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski clashed with House Judiciary Democrats during an impeachment hearing.

After five hours of testimony before lawmakers, the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, told Lewandowski his “behavior in this hearing room has been completely unacceptable,” and said holding him "in contempt" is "certainly under consideration."

Goldberg suggested that Lewandowski broke the law with his testimony. "At this point, you need to just clean out some of the folks that are sitting there because this is against the law, this is not America," she said.

"You cannot break the law in America. You cannot say, 'I'm above the law' because basically, we're a lawless country right now and if you don't see it, it's because your eyes are closed," she added.

Co-host Joy Behar, a former high school teacher, commented that Lewandowski was less respectful than "juvenile delinquents" that she's taught.

"I have taught juvenile delinquents who were more respectful in a classroom than this guy, than [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh, remember Kavanaugh? And others who are in this administration who are working for Trump," she said.

"I've had kids who are murderers and pimps who behave better than this," Behar added.

Kavanaugh famously gave a fiery speech defending himself after facing uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault. Many on the left called into question his temperament as a judge but conservatives suggested his demeanor was warranted given the nature of the allegations.

Behar also speculated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was moving closer to impeachment as Trump associates like Lewandowski continued to get air time.

Lewandowski, on Tuesday, openly promoted a potential Senate run in New Hampshire, something "View" co-host Meghan McCain suggested was ridiculous.

"If he thinks he is going to maroon the state of New Hampshire for a Senate run, get your popcorn and whiskey -- it's going to be an absolutely ridiculous crap show," McCain said.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.