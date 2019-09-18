Ben Shapiro: Why Biden's blunders and age may not hurt him against Trump

Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire, said 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden's blunders on the campaign trail may not hurt him in the long run, and his overall demeanor could help him in a matchup with President Trump.

"We all know that he is stumbling into objects and that he is just searching for an early bird dinner at Denny's and drinking cans of Ensure, and forgetting where he is on a routine basis," he said on "Fox & Friends".

"I take the perspective that in the general election it might not be bad for him to look senile and old and ineffectual, because honestly -- at least he doesn't look dangerous."

Shapiro also added: "If you're trying to run somebody against President Trump and you don't want to scare the American population, Joe Biden is the face of not scary,"

Democrats are so concerned about Elizabeth Warren getting the nomination and losing to Trump, Shapiro said, they're willing to forget that Biden is even older than the president.

"A lot of Democrats are worried about [Warren losing to Trump], which is why I say that despite the fact that Joe Biden is older than Methuselah, there is a shot that, that actually cuts in his favor a lot more than Elizabeth Warren, this crazed radical from Harvard."

Shapiro jokingly compared Biden to the movie "Weekend at Bernie's," arguing he has "the best shot" at beating Trump.

"I don't think he's the only one who has a shot, but he certainly has the best shot," he added. "[Biden] is [the] default Democrat because he basically is the body in 'Weekend at Bernie's.' And all you have to do is walk him out there."