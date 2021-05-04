Video depicting Ben Affleck pursuing woman on dating app goes viral

A video of Ben Affleck allegedly pursuing a woman on a dating app has gone viral.

Tik Tok user Nivine Jay on Monday appeared to leak a video she received from Affleck, 48, on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Jay shared a video of herself reacting to the alleged video from the "Batman" actor with the caption: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."

While Affleck has yet to confirm or deny it's really him in the video, his face appears on the screen and he says to the camera: "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Jay's video has been viewed over 3.8 million times and liked nearly 500,000 times. In the video, she stares at the camera and shakes her head before Affleck's alleged video message to her appears. Reps for Affleck did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fans couldn't get enough of the video and took to Jay's comment section with their thoughts.

"HE SAID YOUR NAAAAAAAAME!!!! girl u better bring that to all job interviews," one person joked.

"The way he said 'it's me' my soul would have left my body," another viewer reacted, to which Jay directly replied: "Confirmed my soul did leave my body."

"He said 'it's me' like you personally knew him," one person said.

"THIS IS A CULTURAL RESET," another chimed in.

One Tik Tok user wasn't pleased to see Jay's alleged sharing of Affleck's video, however.

"Why hurt his privacy like that? That is so disrespectful," the user argued.

Others were critical of Affleck's alleged use of dating apps.

"if he ain't gonna treat Jennifer Garner right, is he worth anyone's time??" one user asked.

Affleck was married to Garner for 10 years before the two announced their divorce in 2015. They share three children.

Meanwhile, Affleck's romantic life has been the talk of Hollywood in the last week amid reports he reunited with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, who recently split from former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.