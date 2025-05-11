David Beckham's son, Brooklyn, speaks about his dad as speculation of 'tension' in family continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son is commenting on his shared passion with his dad amid speculation there is "tension" in the family.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, which was published in May but conducted in March, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, credited his dad with inspiring his love of racing at a young age while discussing his experience at the Formula E Evo Sessions in Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.

"It’s something that me and my dad bonded over. My dad’s had some pretty cool cars," Beckham said, later adding he has a collection of them and that his favorite is a "1954 Jaguar, which I very rarely drive, only when the weather’s perfect."

Brooklyn had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 7 in March when he attended the Formula E Evo Sessions, an event that gave 11 people from the world of sports, entertainment and tech the chance to drive the world's fastest electronic race car.

VICTORIA BECKHAM DEFENDS SON BROOKLYN AFTER HIS 'SUNDAY ROAST' CAUSES CONTROVERSY

The younger Beckham's comments come a week after he and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, were noticeably absent from his dad's 50th birthday celebration this month.

"It’s something that me and my dad bonded over. My dad’s had some pretty cool cars." — Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria posted many photos from birthday events, which featured their three younger children, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, captioning the post, "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all." Their absence from the event reignited rumors of a feud between the couple and his famous parents.

"There are tensions between Brooklyn and [wife] Nicola [Peltz] and the family," a source told People this month. "The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life."

Rumors of a feud between Victoria and Nicola began shortly after she and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in April 2022, with many fans noticing Nicola didn't share any photos of his family on social media. Speculation was further fueled when it was revealed Peltz-Beckham didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria.

In addition, while her husband attended his mom's 50th birthday party, Peltz-Beckham was noticeably absent, choosing to visit her grandmother instead. She did, however, wish her mother-in-law a happy birthday on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Both have shot down speculation of a feud in the past.

"I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud . I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," Peltz-Beckham told Cosmopolitan in March 2023. "It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth, and then you read something totally wrong."

The couple reportedly began dating in 2019 before officially confirming their relationship in January 2020, when they posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. Just a few months later, in June 2020, the two announced they were engaged.

When speaking about the proposal in February 2022, Brooklyn Beckham shared during an appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" that the whole experience "was a little bit nerve-wracking."

"I proposed in the countryside in New York in Bedford. I filled [the gazebo] with a bunch of flowers – her favorite flower is peonies – a bunch of peonies flowers, candles, her favorite wine, some caviar," he said. "I had the ring up there; it was hiding behind some flowers. It was an amazing view of this huge river."